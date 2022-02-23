Wyoming Cowboys fall 61-55 to Colorado State Rams to split Border War

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Mountain West regular-season title was not decided here.

But the conference’s player of the year may have been crowned.

Colorado State star David Roddy atoned for missing a potential game-tying free throw last month in Laramie with 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting and 11 rebounds in the Border War rematch.

Wyoming’s dynamic duo, Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, combined for just 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting during the Pokes’ 61-55 loss to the rival Rams on Wednesday night at Moby Arena.

“That’s what good players do,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said of Roddy’s performance. “That’s what guys that are first-team all-league, that are potential player-of-the-year type guys … he stepped up like Maldo did at our place.”

The Cowboys (22-5, 11-3) were within 54-53 with 3:41 to play after Drake Jeffries splashed a 3-pointer from NBA range. The senior sharpshooter led UW with 22 points and seven rebounds.

“(Linder) challenged us obviously,” said Jeffries, who had off nights shooting recently against New Mexico and Air Force. “I knew I had to do my part, I was struggling. Even tonight wasn’t my best night.”

Jeffries made a nice block on John Tonje at the rim but missed a 3 with a chance to give the Cowboys a late lead.

Roddy answered Jeffries’ late charge with a bucket, and Chandler Jacobs made his fourth 3 of the game as the Rams (22-4, 11-4) pulled away to earn the regular-season split.

“It says a lot about our resiliency,” Jeffries said of UW nearly stealing the road win with both Maldonado and Ike getting shut down by the Rams. “We still have a long way to go. As a team we need to dig down and see what we can do to get over this hump. We’re 1-2 in our last three. We’ve got to lock in.”

Maldonado, who scored a career-high 35 points during the 84-78 overtime win over CSU on Jan. 31, finished with four points before picking up his fifth foul.

Ike had eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and only went to the foul line once with 1:39 remaining.

Xavier DuSell added 11 points off the bench with three made 3s on a night when the Cowboys shot 33.9% (19-for-56) from the field.

“X stepped up, Drake stepped up, and those guys did an excellent job of putting us in position where we could win the game,” Linder said. “Our two top guys, give CSU credit, they had a rough night. …

“For us to still be in position to win says volumes about the other guys.”

Jacobs finished with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Isaiah Stevens added 10 points with six assists and one turnover for the Rams.

CSU was 21-for-54 (38.9%) from the field but went 10-for-11 at the free-throw line. UW shot only six free throws.

“I thought defensively we did a really good job,” Linder said. “If you hold a team like that to under 40 percent, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win the game.”

Noah Reynolds, who left last Saturday’s win over Air Force with a sprained ankle, came off the bench and gave UW a spark with five points, three assists and no turnovers in 18 minutes.

The true freshman guard also took a charge that CSU head coach Niko Medved argued until drawing a technical foul.

The Cowboys trailed 31-27 at the intermission after Roddy drew a charge on Ike with 11 seconds left and buried a 3 on the other end to help the Rams regain momentum entering the locker room.

Roddy opened the game with a step-back jumper over Ike and scored 12 early points to stake the Rams to a 16-5 lead.

UW missed 10 of its first 12 shots and started 1-for-7 behind the arc before the guard rotation calmed down.

Roddy went to the bench to catch his breath, which allowed the Pokes to cut into the deficit as DuSell knocked down two deep 3s to make the score 19-15.

The Cowboys tied the score 21-21 on back-to-back 3s by Jeffries and DuSell to cap a 14-2 run.

A 3 by Reynolds gave the visitors their first lead, 24-23, with 2:36 remaining in the half.

Roddy had 17 points and six rebounds before the break. DuSell led UW with 11 points.

“My job is to shoot the open shots that I get. I try to do that every game,” DuSell said. “Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. Tonight they did.”

UW returns home to play Nevada on Saturday and San Diego State on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

