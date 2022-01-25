Wyoming Cowboys fall 65-62 at Boise State in Mountain West showdown

The heavyweight fight lived up to the hype.

And the Pokes will look for payback in the rematch on Feb. 3 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Drake Jeffries’ deep 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out and Wyoming fell 65-62 to Boise State on Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena.

The Cowboys (15-3, 4-1) dropped their first Mountain West game as the Broncos (16-4, 7-0) escaped with their 13th consecutive win to take over first place as the lone remaining unbeaten in conference play.

“A tough, gritty college basketball game,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said after his team’s six-game winning streak was snapped. “As I said, it was going to be a 12-round heavyweight fight and we almost got knocked out there in the middle third, about the ninth or 10th round when there was about six minutes left and we got down 10.

“I thought you really saw the resiliency and character of our team there in the way we responded to get ourselves back in the game.”

Jeffries completed a four-point play to give UW, which trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, a 60-58 lead with 2:51 remaining.

Senior forward Abu Kigab answered with a personal 7-0 run to give Boise State a 65-60 lead, drawing a key charging foul on Hunter Maldonado down the stretch.

Brendan Wenzel and Jeffries missed open 3-pointers during the Broncos’ counterpunch down the stretch.

Wenzel scored to make it a one-possession game but missed a free throw with 11 seconds remaining.

Max Rice missed a pair of free throws on the other end to give UW one last chance to tie the game, but Boise State’s defense forced Jeffries to take a tough shot.

“Those last two minutes, give Boise State credit,” Linder said. “That’s one of the hottest teams in the country and maybe age-wise one of the most experienced teams in the country. They pretty much made one more play than we did. Sometimes that’s what happens.”

The Broncos led 35-24 after a 3 by freshman Tyson Degenhart early in the second half.

Graham Ike, who led the Cowboys with 19 points and nine rebounds, drew foul No 4 on counterpart Mladen Armus with 17:49 remaining and gave the visitors a 38-37 lead with back-to-back baskets to cap a 10-0 run.

Emmanuel Akot and Naje Smith, two players not known for their 3-point shooting, buried open jumpers behind the arc during an 8-0 answer to give Boise State a 47-42 advantage.

A basket by Kigab, who had a team-high 18 points, gave the Broncos a 10-point cushion (54-44) with 6:49 remaining.

Maldonado completed a three-point play to finish a 7-0 spurt moments before Jeffries’ and-one from behind the arc gave UW its final lead.

“There’s a reason why they’re good, too,” Linder said. “They’re a big team and they’ve got a lot of size and they have the ability to find mismatches as well. They did a good job of getting the ball to (Kigab).”

The Cowboys trailed 30-24 at the intermission after being held to 39% shooting and one made 3.

Ike led the visitors with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and five rebounds.

Noah Reynolds hit his team’s 3 and then scored on a drive to give UW a 17-16 lead.

After an Ike basket tied the score 19-19, the Pokes had a field-goal drought of 5 minutes, 24 seconds.

Boise State’s leading scorer, Marcus Shaver, went down with an injury with 3:01 remaining in the half. The crowd was stunned but the Broncos responded with a 7-0 run sparked by a Rice 3 to take a 28-20 lead.

A steal and dunk by Wenzel in the final minute cut UW’s deficit to six points at the break.

The Cowboys scored 38 points in the second half against Boise State, which was coming off a 42-37 win at San Diego State, but it wasn’t quite enough to put the Broncos on the canvas.

“Probably a few too many empty possessions on the offensive end,” Linder lamented. “Ultimately, it was kind of death by a thousand paper cuts that way. But I was really proud of our guys’ effort to fight with the other undefeated team in the league.”

UW will play Air Force at 4 p.m. Friday at Clune Arena.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

