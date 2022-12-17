Wyoming Cowboys fall 66-49 to Dayton in Chicago

LARAMIE – Noah Reynolds played like Michael Jordan for a stretch.

It wasn’t nearly enough to carry the Cowboys to a win in the home of the Chicago Bulls.

Reynolds scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half but didn’t get much help on the offensive end during Wyoming’s 66-49 loss to Dayton on Saturday night at the United Center.

The sophomore guard from Peoria, Illinois, who scored 75 points in his previous three games, opened the second half with a personal 9-0 run to get UW within 35-30.

Another layup by Reynolds cut the deficit to 37-35.

But the Cowboys – still playing without Graham Ike – did not have an answer for DaRon Holmes inside. Dayton’s star forward answered with a flurry of dunks to restore order on the way to 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting.

“For them to be able to pump it down to Holmes, it’s hard,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “When you schedule a game like this, when you’ve got a Graham Ike who can equalize and be able to kind of neutralize that threat. And (Ike) also allows the game to slow down for us to where we’re not having to rely on dribble penetration, and we can play inside-out.”

UW missed 10 of 11 shots down the stretch, finishing 19-for-55 (34.5%) from the field against Dayton’s athletic lineup.

“They forced our guys to go make some plays, took away the 3-point line in a lot of ways and made it tough. They did a good job,” Linder said. “Statistically they’re one of the better defensive teams in the country. Also, from an execution standpoint we need to be better.

Hunter Thompson scored 14 points. The super senior and Reynolds were a combined 13-for-23 from the field. The rest of the team was 6-for-32 (18.8%).

Hunter Maldonado finished with six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

“You have no chance of coming in and beating Dayton in Chicago in what (felt) like a road game if Maldo is shooting 2-for-11,” Linder said. “It just makes it really hard.”

The Cowboys trailed 35-21 at the intermission after finishing 7-for-24 (29.2%) from the field while allowing Dayton to shoot 61.9% with five made 3s.

The Flyers made their first seven shot to take a 17-8 lead at the first media timeout.

Holmes buried a 3 to cap a 15-0 run to extend the lead to 25-8.

Reynolds responded in the second half to temporarily quiet the pro-Dayton crowd, but he also made some mistakes on the defensive end that allowed Koby Brea to make two timely 3-pointers.

“I thought in the second half he did a much better job of creating that angle to where he got them on his hip,” Linder said of Reynolds. “He’s a tough kid and he knew he didn’t play well in the first half and responded the right way. We also need more out of him from a defensive standpoint in the second half on Brea.”

The Pokes fell to 5-6 and will conclude non-conference play against Saint Mary’s on Wednesday in Phoenix.