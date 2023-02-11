BOISE, Idaho – The Pokes entered the sixth circle of hell here for a few minutes on Saturday night.

Wyoming was down to six healthy scholarship players when Hunter Maldonado left with an injury early in the second half of the Pokes' 75-63 loss to Boise State on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

The scrappy Cowboys (7-17, 2-10) were able to chip away at a 22-point deficit while Maldonado was in the locker room with the team trainer.

True freshman Caden Powell made back-to-back field goals to get UW within 49-37.

“I had to run the (point) a little bit. I thought I did a pretty decent job of filling very big shoes of No. 24 there,” guard Xavier DuSell said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort or anything like that. They were just the better team.”

Maldonado came back in and buried a 3-pointer. The super senior led the team with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting with his left arm dangling.

“I’m not quite sure what the extent of it is, but he was playing with one arm there in the second half,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s a credit to him, he could have sat it out.”

The Pokes officially lost five players last week with Graham Ike and Noah Reynolds being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injuries. Then touted Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman quit the team and moved back to Los Angeles.

Veteran guard Kenny Foster, who recently underwent back surgery, was on the trip and could be cleared next week.

“I’m very proud of the way we reacted when Maldo went out,” forward Jeremiah Oden said. “We actually went on a run. Then Maldo came back and helped us out.”

The reigning MW champion Broncos (19-6, 9-3) surged ahead and took a commanding 74-50 lead with 2:55 remaining.

Boise State had a 34-19 rebounding advantage and a balanced offense led by super senior guard Marcus Shaver (17 points) and chiseled big men Tyson Degenhart (20 points) and Naje Smith (18 points).

The talented trio finished a combined 21-for-33 shooting from the field.

“We played hard but there’s a different level of playing hard in order to compete at the highest level,” Linder said. “That’s what you need to have. It’s hard when you don’t have some of the guys we don’t have. Graham Ike comes up with 12 rebounds in that game. But that’s the reality, we don’t have him. I thought the guys we did have really battled.”

Oden (14 points), DuSell (13) and Brendan Wenzel (12) scored in double figures. Powell finished with a career-high eight points and five rebounds.

“It was just about getting stops and we cut down their rebounds there for a little bit,” Wenzel said of UW’s fight in the second half. “But we can’t let them shoot 58, 61 percent or whatever they shot.”

UW closed the game with an 11-0 run over the final 1:57 to cover the 13-point spread.

The connectedness inside the losing locker room was dramatically different than the week before in San Jose, California.

“I think for our guys, there’s a toughness and togetherness there,” Linder said. “You can feel the spirit. That’s all I’m asking for. I don’t like living with losing but if it looks right, and it has looked right the last couple of games.”