Wyoming Cowboys fall at home to San Diego State Aztecs

LARAMIE – The reigning champs may have knocked out the would-be champs.

Wyoming’s bid for a share of the Mountain West regular-season title took a devastating gut-punch with the Pokes’ 73-66 loss to San Diego State on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (23-6, 12-4) are now tied with the Aztecs (19-7, 11-4) and Colorado State (23-4, 13-4) in the loss column with two games to play.

Boise State can clinch the outright championship with a win Tuesday against Nevada.

Hunter Maldonado recorded a triple-double – finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists – but it wasn’t enough for UW to beat the two-time reigning MW champions.

“What are we, 23-6?” Maldonado said after the team’s first home loss of the season. “We’ve come a long way. We’re still a really close team and we know over the course of these next two games and the Mountain West Tournament we’ve got to continue to be close because anything can happen. We’ve still got a lot of season left.”

Jeremiah Oden scored 17 points, including a 3-pointer to get UW within 65-64 and two clutch free throws to close the gap to 67-66 with 1:20 remaining.

But Trey Pulliam made two tough shots in the final minute to lead the Aztecs to a win that could get them into the NCAA Tournament field.

“The mood is still good,” Oden said. “We’re all brothers and we all have each other’s backs. Times like this it’s just important to come together and know that we have a lot of season left. We have two must-win games coming up.”

The Pokes, who play at UNLV on Wednesday, will have to do a better job defending Bryce Hamilton, the MW’s leading scorer, than they did against Matt Bradley.

The Cal transfer scored a career-high 30 points, including 20 in the first half, for SDSU. Bradley made five pf the Aztecs’ 12 3s.

“They’re college basketball players, they can hit wide-open threes,” Maldonado said. “We knew Matt Bradley could get hot, too. So we’ve got to go out there and be a little more dialed in that first half and get to them a little sooner.”

Graham Ike was 4-for-12 shooting with 10 points and 10 rebounds battling MW defensive player of the year favorite Nathan Mensah in the post.

UW appeared to get a key stop trailing by one point, but Xavier DuSell was called for a touch foul on Mensah, who calmly made two free throws to give SDSU a 67-64 lead with 1:51 remaining.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Oden said. “But games like that we can’t start off slow so it’s coming down to little things like that at the end. It shouldn’t be coming down to a little foul.”

Keshad Johnson, who was 3-for-25 from behind the arc for the season, made a 3 to give SDSU a 50-39 lead with 17:43 remaining.

The Cowboys missed their first five 3s in the second half, and Maldonado missed a dunk.

SDSU led 58-49 after a basket by Lamont Butler. Then a UW student was ejected for getting in the sophomore guard’s face behind the baseline.

Brendan Wenzel stopped the bleeding with a 3, and Noah Reynolds’ layup cut the Pokes’ deficit to 58-54.

Bradley matched his previous career high of 29 points with a basket to give the Aztecs a 64-57 lead with 4:48 remaining, but Ike and Oden answered with back-to-back field goals in the paint to make it a one-possession game.

DuSell missed a potential game-tying 3 with 3:04 remaining.

“That’s an older, mature team that has been through battles. They just stayed the course,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I thought our guys at halftime really responded to hold them to 30 percent (from the field) and give ourselves a chance to win the game. But down the stretch it really boiled down to them making the shots and we didn’t.”

UW trailed 44-37 at the intermission after the Aztecs went 10-for-14 (71.4%) behind the arc, eclipsing their season-high for made 3s in a game by halftime.

SDSU kept Ike from getting any deep paint touches early in the game, but the Cowboys made five early 3-pointers and led 21-16 after a Wenzel deep ball from the corner.

Then the Aztecs caught fire from behind the arc with a pair of 3s by Pulliam and two makes from NBA range by Bradley.

Bradley converted a conventional three-point play and added a layup to finish with 20 points in the first half on 7-for-9 shooting.

Johnson made his fourth 3 of the entire season to give SDSU a double-digit lead before Drake Jeffries splashed a 3 at the buzzer.

The Pokes were 8-for-17 (47.1%) on 3s and shot 46.4% from the field against the NCAA’s second-ranked defense through the first 20 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Aztecs.

“It’s going to hurt tonight,” Linder said. “But you can’t think about it too long.”

UW will practice in Laramie on Tuesday morning before flying to Las Vegas for the final road game of the season.

