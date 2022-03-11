Wyoming Cowboys fall to Boise State in semifinals of Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS – Pokes fans followed up a 24-hour celebration with 30 minutes of hell.

Fourth-seeded Wyoming’s offense ran into a blue wall until a furious rally in the final minutes of a 68-61 loss to No. 1 Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament semifinal on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Cowboys (25-8), coming off a dramatic victory over UNLV they hope is enough to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half.

UW struggled against Boise State's suffocating defense. Now the team and its fan base will be holding its breath on selection Sunday.

"They saw and felt a championship-level team just in terms of the intensity early on," head coach Jeff Linder said. "That probably took us back a little bit. Boise had been in those games, they’ve been in those fights and they’ve been in this situation before.

"I thought that experience kind of got us on our heels a little bit. And you can’t spot a team like them 17 points and then try to figure out a way to come back."

Drake Jeffries finally gave the Pokes' loyal followers something to cheer about with back-to-back 3-pointers to get UW within 56-46.

Graham Ike, after getting out-played by counterpart Mladen Armus for most of the evening, scored eight consecutive points to cut the deficit to 59-54 with 1:28 remaining.

A deep 3 by Jeffries made it a one-possession game (64-61) with 28.5 ticks left, but Marcus Shaver drew a foul breaking the ensuing press and made one free throw.

After a timeout, Ike missed a shot in the paint and Emmanuel Akot iced the game at the line.

"It was a tough one," Jeffries said after finishing with 17 points and five made 3s. "I’m just glad we didn’t give up. We had no quit in us and we fought to the end. That’s what coach has harped on us all year about, just don’t give up. Obviously, it’s a tough pill to swallow."

The Broncos (26-7) set a program record for wins in a season. Now they will try to add the program’s first conference tournament title to the trophy case after winning an outright MW regular-season championship for the first time.

In other words, UW was sent packing by the best team in Boise State history.

"It looked like we had six guys out there," beaming Boise State head coach Leon Rice said of his team's effort on the defensive end. "It's certainly an NCAA Tournament-worthy team that we just played."

Ike scored 18 points on 8-for-15 shooting to lead UW. Hunter Maldonado finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Brendan Wenzel, who led the Cowboys with 12 points in the quarterfinal against the Rebels, limped off the court after taking a nasty fall in the second half.

Abu Kigab scored 22 points and Armus finished with 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to pace Boise State.

"Ike is a great player, and I wanted to give my all to help this team play for a championship," Armus said.

UW trailed 40-23 early in the second half before showing a pulse and reeling off seven consecutive points.

The Pokes were within 46-35 after a Maldonado steal and three-point play, but Max Rice’s bank shot bumped the Boise State lead back to 17 points (52-35) with 12 minutes to play.

"We can sit here and play the what-if game," Maldonado said of the Cowboys' frenetic comeback. "but at the end of the day we can’t spot them 17 points."

The Cowboys trailed 37-23 at the intermission after shooting 38.5% from the field, including 2-for-12 (16.7%) behind the arc, while allowing Kigab and Armus to combined for 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting.

After a 3 by Naje Smith that gave Boise State an 18-9 head start, UW went on an 8-0 sport capped with a 3 by Wenzel.

Jeremiah Oden’s reverse layup high off the glass made the score 30-23, but the Pokes didn’t score another point over the final 2:10.

Armus scored off two offensive rebounds and Kigab added a basket with 17 seconds left to extend Boise State’s lead to 14 points at halftime.

"For us to battle back, get within three and put ourselves in position to still win the basketball game just shows our resiliency," Maldonado said. "And how we can battle through any type of adversity and stay together."

UW will host a selection show party at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie which is open to the public.

Seeing "Wyoming" on the bracket would be heavenly for the Pokes.

"I do believe we’re an NCAA Tournament team," Linder said.

