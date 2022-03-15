Wyoming Cowboys fall to Indiana Hoosiers in First Four of NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio – The Pokes got caught watching the paint dry.

Wyoming allowed 33 points off offensive rebounds and turnovers during a maddening 66-58 loss to Indiana in the First Four matchup between East Region No. 12 seeds Tuesday night at Dayton Arena.

The Cowboys (25-9) played well defensively but were too sloppy to beat the Hoosiers (21-13) in Big Ten country.

Indiana advances to play No. 5 St. Mary’s on Thursday in Portland, Oregon, after sending UW packing.

Hunter Maldonado led the Pokes with 21 points but committed 10 of UW's 19 turnovers, which led to 17 points for Indiana.

Graham Ike scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half but was outplayed by counterpart Trayce Jackson-Davis (29 points on 10-for-16 shooting).

The Hoosiers cleaned the offensive glass 15 times for 16 points.

"That’s why we’re 25-9 is those guys,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said of Maldonado and Ike. “In terms of playing through those guys and building our system around them and around their strength.

"I know Maldo is disappointed as anybody with the 10 turnovers, but we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Maldonado and Ike, along with the guys in the locker room."

The Hoosiers, who led the Big Ten in overall field-goal percentage defense (39.1%), held the Pokes to 6-for-19 (31.6%) from 3-point distance.

Indiana shot 53.6% from the field in the second half with Jordan Geronimo scoring 11 of his 15 points off the bench down the stretch. UW's reserves totaled five points.

"Geronimo has been the key to our run," Jackson-Davis said. "So I wasn't surprised at all. He's an energy guy, he's going to go rebound, he's going to go get things at the top of the backboard and dunk it hard. ...

"Without him we probably would have lost that game."

Ike was called for his third foul with 18:47 remaining, but after a replay review the officials overturned the call and charged it to Indiana’s Race Thompson.

Maldonado made a 3 and Ike completed a three-point play to get UW within 34-33.

But the Hoosiers responded with an 11-4 run before Ike ended a costly scoring drought for the Pokes.

Maldonado set Ike up for a layup and then scored in the paint to trim a nine-point deficit to 49-44.

After Ike picked up his third and fourth fouls, Jackson-Davis had two dunks as Indiana pulled away.

"Trayce is a great player. It was a great matchup, a great battle," said Ike, who matched Jackson-Davis with nine rebounds. "Just to play against a player like that, a really physical battle, I had a lot of fun in that battle, honestly."

A four-point play by Maldonado sliced a 10-point deficit to 60-54 with 1:30 remaining. UW would get no closer.

"I think they’re all great players. Obviously they’re at Indiana for a reason. That’s a great school with great history," Maldonado said of his struggles to solve Indiana's defensive game plan. "I don’t think any one thing was what made the difference. Collectively they sat down; they’re one of the better defenses in the Big Ten.

"Over the course of the game they were able to muck it up a little bit, more than some of the teams in our conference."

The Cowboys trailed 30-25 at the intermission after committing 13 turnovers, including five during an 8-0 run by the Hoosiers to end the half.

Indiana was held to 32.4% shooting but scored 11 points off UW’s miscues before the break.

Linder changed up the rotation by inserting Hunter Thompson and Brendan Wenzel into the starting lineup in place of Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell.

Thompson knocked down two 3s to spark the offense. The senior from Pine Bluffs gave UW an 18-15 lead.

Oden made a corner 3, and a basket by Maldonado put UW ahead 23-22 with 2:23 remaining before Indiana’s late push as Ike watched on the bench with two fouls and Thompson picked up his third foul.

Linder was also called for a technical foul while yelling at one of his own players, Drake Jeffries, as an official was running by.

"It's unfortunate," Linder said of official Nate Harris, who he had drinks on the beach with during the Diamond Head Classic, misinterpreting his demonstrative instruction directed at Jeffries. "It's the first time I've gotten a T for yelling at my own guy."

There wasn't any noise coming from UW's locker room after a memorable season came to a bitter end.

Most of the Cowboys rotation players are freshmen and sophomores, including Ike. And the three seniors – Maldonado, Jeffries and Hunter – could choose to come back and use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

"In the locker room afterwards, I told the guys, first thing I told them was just how excited I was," Linder said. "Even though we were obviously disappointed that we lost the game, just really excited for these guys to feel what the NCAA Tournament feels like."

