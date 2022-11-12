Wyoming Cowboys finish home stand vs. Southestern Louisiana

LARAMIE – Eventually, Jeff Linder hopes to get the band back together.

Wyoming’s rock-star roster has been out of sync through the first two games of the season with forward Graham Ike out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

Jeremiah Oden scored a career-high 17 points in the opener against Colorado Christian but went into concussion protocol after the 102-69 win.

Brendan Wenzel missed the first game with muscle spasms and then flexed his immense talent with a career-high 20 points in Thursday’s 79-68 victory over Nicholls.

There is a chance Oden, Wenzel and injured 7-footer Nate Barnhart will all be cleared to play for the Cowboys’ final game of the home stand against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Until Ike returns, Linder is counting on his other returning all-MW first team star – Hunter Maldonado – to lead the team and help mesh the new faces from the returning players from last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Through two games the super senior is averaging 12.5 points with 13 assists and seven turnovers.

“Maldo really never got into a rhythm," Linder said after Maldonado committed six of the Pokes’ 20 turnovers against Nicholls. “I got after him pretty good at halftime. Being a sixth-year senior, he knows when he gets sped up a little bit that's when the turnovers go up.

“It's just unfortunate and inexcusable in terms of some of those because there was no reason to turn it over. I expect more out of him."

The visiting Lions (1-1) will be playing the second leg of a Border War road trip after losing 80-69 at Colorado State on Friday at Moby Arena.

Christian Agnew scored 14 points, Boogie Anderson had 12 points and seven assists and Mehdi Pissis added 12 points for Southeastern Louisiana, which finished second in the Southland Conference last season a game behind Nicholls.

“We can’t have 20 turnovers,” Hunter Thompson said after UW’s miscues led to 25 points for the Colonels. “Being an older team, we’ve got to execute towards the end of the game, not let the pressure of their full-court defense get to us and just kind of be strong and disciplined.

“The first game of the year you go through that it’s tough, but it’s a good learning experience for us. Basically, we’ve got to take care of the ball.”

Linder essentially started two point guards, Ethan Anderson and Noah Reynolds, alongside Maldonado, Thompson and Max Agbonkpolo against Nicholls.

Anderson scored eight points but was 4-for-10 at the free-throw line. Reynolds also scored eight points but left the game with muscle cramping.

“I didn’t think their energy level was good enough to start the game,” Linder said. “When your energy level is not right, that’s when you end up picking up some silly fouls.”

Agbonkpolo had 11 points and eight rebounds replacing Oden in the starting lineup. But Linder warned the USC transfer he won’t be getting significant minutes if he continues to flirt with a triple-double with turnovers – he committed seven in 26 minutes – as one of the stats.

“It’s a good learning experience for our guys because we’re going to face some other teams that are going to want to crawl up into you,” Linder said of Nicolls’ aggressive defense. “It’s a hard game to really try to run a pretty offense.”

Xavier DuSell has not scored this season and only played six minutes against Nicholls. Linder said the junior shooting guard’s slow start is about matchups and other players, including Kenny Foster and Jake Kyman, taking advantage of their minutes.

“There’s going to be nights when we’re going to need X to make shots,” Linder said. “That wasn’t was called for (Thursday).”

UW is averaging 4,481 in attendance through two home games. The Arena-Auditorium hasn’t exactly felt like the Dome of Doom so far but there is a chance the band could be back together for the anticipated 2023 MW tour.

“I do appreciate the students who are showing up for games,” Linder said. “The students have been good the last two games, and we need them to be that much better. We have to get a little more energy in there. But as a team, we have to be the ones that bring the energy as well. I thought our energy level was good not great (against Nicholls).”