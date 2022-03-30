Wyoming Cowboys forward Hunter Thompson will return as super senior

LARAMIE – After watching Wyoming’s football pro day, Jeff Linder said it was time to head back to the office to “go find some players.”

The UW men’s basketball head coach didn’t have to look far for a big man with 3-point range.

Hunter Thompson announced Wednesday he will use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic to return to the Cowboys in 2022-23 as a super senior.

In a social media post, the 6-foot-10 forward from Pine Bluffs simply stated: One. More. Year.

Thompson played in all 34 games last season with three starts, averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds.

UW’s other fifth-year senior, Hunter Maldonado, will go through the NBA draft process before deciding whether to return as a super senior.

Senior shooting guard Drake Jeffries, who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance, is turning professional.

With backups Ben Bowen, Eoin Nelson and Deng Dut entering the transfer portal, Linder currently has three scholarships available.

After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years, the Cowboys return a strong nucleus that includes Graham Ike, Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden and Brendan Wenzel.

Maldonado (18.5 ppg, 6.3 apg) and Ike (19.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg) were both all-Mountain West first-team selections. Dusell (7.5 ppg), Oden (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Wenzel (5.2 ppg) were key cogs in UW’s 25-9 finish.

Guards Noah Reynolds, who played well backing up Maldonado, and Kenny Foster, who is seeking a medical hardship for last season, should have expanded roles moving forward.

The Pokes are adding 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, who was signed in the 2022 recruiting class.

