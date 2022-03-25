 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys freshman Ben Bowen entering transfer portal

  • Updated
Indiana tops turnover-prone Wyoming in First Four 66-58

Wyoming's bench reacts after Hunter Thompson's 3-point basket in the first half of a First Four game against Indiana in the NCAA men's tournament March 15 in Dayton, Ohio.

 Jeff Dean, AP

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder will have to restock the end of Wyoming’s bench.

Ben Bowen became the third Cowboy to enter the NCAA transfer portal Friday, according to Verbal Commits.

The 6-foot-5 freshman guard from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, redshirted last season and did not see any action. Bowen is the son of former NBA player Ryan Bowen.

Backup forward Eoin Nelson and backup point guard Deng Dut are also looking for new teams after playing sparingly during UW’s 25-9 finish.

Nelson averaged 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16 appearances over the past two seasons with the Cowboys. Dut averaged 0.7 points and 1.1 assists in 12 appearances for UW after transferring from the College of Southern Idaho.

Bowen is the second member of the “Blue Collar Boys”  the popular non-rotation player group known for their choreographed in-game celebrations from the bench – to leave the program. Walk-on John Grigsby, who scored five points in seven appearances, signed with Division II Concordia-St. Paul on Monday.

Cheyenne Central standout Nathanial Talich will be joining UW as a preferred walk-on.

Senior shooting guard Drake Jeffries, who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance, is turning professional instead of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

Linder and his staff  which signed 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class – have at least three scholarships available.

Hunter Maldonado will go through the NBA draft process before deciding whether to return as a super senior. Hunter Thompson has not announced if he will use the extra year of eligibility at UW.

The Cowboys return a strong nucleus that includes Graham Ike, Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden and Brendan Wenzel after making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

Ben Bowen headshot

Bowen

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

