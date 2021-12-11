Wyoming Cowboys get back on track with 74-62 win over Utah Valley

LARAMIE – The Pokes were thinking about paradise 72 hours suffering through a miserable first loss of the season.

Wyoming bounced back from the lopsided 94-65 defeat at No. 11 Arizona with a quality 74-62 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night in front of an engaged crowd of 3,927 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (9-1) can exhale before returning to action against Stanford in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22 in Honolulu.

“I could sense it at Arizona where we were getting a little tired,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “As coaches we challenged the guys that we’ve got 72 hours right here to where we’ve got to empty the tank, knowing we have 10 days where we can kind of recuperate, get rejuvenated, focus on us a little bit more.”

Xavier DuSell scored 16 points and Drake Jeffries had 15 points on five made 3-pointers to lead the offense.

Graham Ike added 13 points and nine rebounds in his battle with 6-foot-11 counterpart Fardaws Aimaq, who led the Wolverines (7-3) with 14 points and five rebounds.

Ike did not play in the Cowboys 93-88 win last season in Orem, Utah, when Aimaq scored a career-high 27 points and pulled down a school-record 20 rebounds.

“Graham really did an unbelievable job on (Aimaq), held him probably to the worst game of his career,” Jeffries said. “I mean, he had five rebounds. I don’t know the last time he had five rebounds, because against BYU he had 24 (points) and 22 (rebounds). Graham doing his part is huge for us.”

Aimaq was averaging 20.4 points and 14.2 rebounds this season. His double-double – Jeffries had the correct statistics – led Utah Valley to an upset of then-No. 12 BYU on Dec. 1.

“The job that (Ike) did on Fardaws … I mean, Fardaws hasn’t had a night like that in two years,” Linder marveled.

Brendan Wenzel had the defensive play of the game, taking a charge and then hitting a 3 on the other end to give UW a nine-point cushion with 3:31 remaining.

Jeffries added another 3 to make the score 67-55 as the crowd brought the Dome of Dome back to life.

“I was worried there would be about 200 people in the stands,” Linder said on a night when most of the roads into Laramie were closed. “Thankfully the people of Wyoming, they’re tough enough and they’re not scared of the weather. For them to show out like they did, I can’t thank them enough, the team can’t thank them enough.

“That energy that student section and that crowd brought that last eight minutes played a big part in us winning that game.”

The Wolverines opened the second half with a 9-1 run to get within one possession before Jeremiah Oden’s driving dunk made the score 42-37.

Utah Valley maintained the momentum on the defensive end and took a 45-44 lead on a 3 by Asa McCord with 12:10 remaining.

UW opened the second half 2-for-11 from the field, including 0-for-5 on 3s, as the Wolverines used 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones to stymie the home team.

“We weren’t getting enough stops and that was putting pressure on us to come down and score,” Linder said. “They struggled to guard us in man, I don’t think they could guard us in man. Smart on their part to mix it up.”

The Pokes reclaimed the lead (50-49) after Ike scored after grabbing an offensive rebound and Maldonado made an off-balance shot while falling to the floor.

Jeffries hit a step-back 3 to break a 55-55 tie, and DuSell splashed another clutch shot behind the arc to make the score 61-55 with 5:03 remaining.

The Cowboys, who led 39-27 at the intermission after shooting 54.2% from the field, never looked back and are now looking forward to a business trip to Hawaii.

