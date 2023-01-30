Wyoming Cowboys getting healthier but still without Graham Ike vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

LARAMIE – Do you think Graham Ike will play at all this season?

Head coach Jeff Linder appreciates the question on the minds of all Wyoming fans.

“That’s a good question,” Linder said Monday. “I hold out hope, but at the same time, too, it’s what is best for him and what is best for him moving forward in his career. It’s not in a vacuum.”

The Cowboys (6-14, 1-7), who have struggled without the preseason Mountain West player of the year throughout a disappointing campaign, will not get Ike back in the lineup against Fresno State on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., FS1).

That doesn’t mean MW rivals won’t have to worry about dealing with Ike down the stretch or at the conference tournament.

“He could come back,” Linder said. “If the opportunity presented itself, he’d like to play. But at the same time, too, we’re not going to jeopardize his future to come back for a handful of games.”

UW, coming off an 86-72 loss at UNLV last Tuesday, opened the MW schedule with a 58-53 loss to the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6) on Dec. 28.

Noah Reynolds scored 16 points and Hunter Maldonado added 13 points to lead the Pokes, who overcame an 18-point deficit by holding Fresno State to a 1-for-23 stretch from the field.

But Jermarl Baker, who finished with 20 points, hit a late 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs the lead back for good.

Fresno State is 2-6 since the first meeting with UW, which is 1-6 since stumbling out of the blocks in the MW race.

“They’re not doing anything different from what they did last time around,” Linder said. “They’ve got some talented guys that are capable of making tough shots, and we’re going to have to do a good job of making them take as many tough shots as possible.”

The Cowboys allowed UNLV to shoot 53.7% from the field and 11-for-20 (55%) from the 3-point stripe.

UW ranked 306th in the NCAA in defensive efficiency entering Wednesday’s games.

Linder said Brendan Wenzel (knee) will return to the lineup soon and Kenny Foster (back) also could rejoin the rotation in two weeks.

The Pokes had enough healthy bodies to practice five-on-five for the first time in about two months.

“You’re not going to change much this time of year,” Linder said. “If Graham were to come back then obviously things would definitely change in terms of some of the things we do. But that’s not the case right now.”