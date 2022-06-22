Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries keeps working to realize NBA dream

LARAMIE – Drake Jeffries has been on the road less traveled toward the NBA.

The sharpshooter from Mattoon, Illinois, began his collegiate career at Minot State before transferring to Indian Hills Community College and then playing the past two seasons at Wyoming.

Now Jeffries is determined to complete the journey, whether his name is called in Thursday’s NBA draft or not.

“I'm a veteran at it, to say the least,” Jeffries said of chasing his professional hoops dream from Minot, North Dakota, to Ottumwa, Iowa, and the High Plains of Laramie. “Most (draft prospects) did one year at a high major or four years of high major, but I've been all over the country and it’s a little bit of an unconventional way to hopefully make it to the league.

“Every workout I've been through I've probably been from the smallest school. Most other guys that I’ve worked out with are from Power Five (conferences) or major clubs in Europe. So it's definitely a little bit chip on my shoulder.”

Jeffries has recently worked out for the Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. He posed for a photo with Larry Nance Jr., the former UW standout who was a first-round NBA pick in 2015, during the draft process.

As a senior last season, Jeffries averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance to help lead the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Nance’s senior year.

Jeffries set the school and Mountain West record for 3s in a game with 11 during a 108-59 win over Hastings College in which UW tied the NCAA record for made 3s in a game (28). His 94 made 3s in 2021-22 rank third in single-season program history and his 146 made 3s in two seasons rank 11th on the Cowboys’ all-time list.

The ability to consistently knock down long-range jump shots is a coveted skill in today’s NBA where Stephen Curry has now led the Golden State Warriors to four championships in the last eight years.

“It's huge because I don't have to work for five years to develop a good jump shot when I already have it,” Jeffries said. “There’s a couple things to add to my game, just a few minor tweaks here and there.”

Jeffries dramatically improved his rebounding during his two years playing for Jeff Linder, averaging 5.4 boards last season and leading the Pokes with 10 boards in the 66-58 loss to Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.

“A lot of teams look for athletic wings, guys that can rebound and guys that can guard,” Jeffries noted. “That's kind of what I focused on this year.”

Jeffries was the only key player from UW’s 25-9 squad to leave. He thought about using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic but decided to turn pro after graduating with a degree in communications in May.

“I’m super excited to watch them play. They’re going to be really, really good,” Jeffries said of the 2022-23 Pokes, who will support all-MW first team selections Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike with a deep cast. “I’m excited to see what they do. I think for most of the year they’re going to be a top-25 team. I’ve watched a couple of them work out and play at practice and it’s looking dangerous.”

Colorado State’s David Roddy, the MW player of the year, is projected to be a second-round pick.

Jeffries does not expect to be selected in the two-round, 58-player draft, which he will watch at an apartment in Laramie with UW teammates Noah Reynolds and Cort Roberson, unless “something crazy” happens.

But getting an opportunity to play in the NBA Summer League and eventually sign a two-way contract, which allows an undrafted player to sign a guaranteed deal with an NBA franchise to play for both its professional team and its G-League affiliate, is a realistic career path for Jeffries.

“I've been playing with a lot of really good players and a lot of good prospects, so it's definitely been a challenge,” Jeffries said. “But it was definitely a very enjoyable challenge because of the possible reward at the end of it.”

