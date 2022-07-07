Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries to make NBA Summer League debut

Drake Jeffries is back in Las Vegas four months after helping Wyoming beat UNLV at the Mountain West Tournament to solidify an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

The Cowboys' sharpshooter will make his professional debut in the NBA Summer League for the Denver Nuggets when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Nuggets will play Cleveland at 5 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. on July 13 and Philadelphia at 4 p.m. on July 15. All four preliminary round games will be on NBA TV.

Jeffries finished his final season with 94 3-pointers to rank third in single-season school history. In two seasons with the Pokes, Jeffries hit 146 threes ranking No. 11 in school history. He shot .394 percent from deep in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.

Jeffries set the school and MW record with 11 made 3-pointers last season against Hastings College. During his career, Jeffries hit four or more threes in a game 18 times in his career and did so 12 times this season. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds at UW.