Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries will play for Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League

LARAMIE – Drake Jeffries will play in the NBA Summer League for the Denver Nuggets.

The former Wyoming guard confirmed the opportunity to continue his pursuit of a two-way NBA contract after going undrafted Thursday night.

Jeffries worked out for the Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz after deciding to turn professional instead of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

As a senior last season, Jeffries averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance to help lead the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Jeffries set the school and Mountain West record for 3s in a game with 11 during a 108-59 victory over Hastings College in which UW tied the NCAA record for made 3s in a game (28). His 94 made 3s in 2021-22 rank third in single-season program history and his 146 made 3s in two seasons rank 11th on the Cowboys’ all-time list.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard improved his rebounding during his two years at UW, averaging 5.4 boards last season and leading the Pokes with 10 boards in the 66-58 loss to Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nuggets begin Summer League play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 8 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas (7 p.m., NBA TV).

Denver drafted Kansas wing Christian Braun and UCLA guard Peyton Watson in the first round and French center Ismael Kamagate in the second round.

Colorado State’s David Roddy, the Mountain West player of the year, was drafted in the first round at No. 23 overall and traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Utah State’s Justin Bean (Los Angeles Clippers), UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton (Miami Heat) and Donovon Williams (Brooklyn Nets) have also signed with NBA teams as undrafted free agents.

