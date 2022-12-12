Wyoming Cowboys guard Noah Reynolds is Mountain West player of the week

LARAMIE – Pokes fans paying close attention already know that Noah Reynolds is a star in the making.

The secret is starting to get out.

Reynolds became the first Wyoming player this season to be named the Mountain West player of the week on Monday.

The sophomore guard scored a career-high 30 points during the victory over Texas A&M Commerce and 20 points in the win over Louisiana Tech to help the Cowboys (5-5) end a four-game winning streak.

“I’ve noticed throughout the years I know how to get better at my game,” Reynolds said of his improvement during the offseason. “I’m humble to know what parts of my game are missing and what you need to improve on. Just watching film, understanding what I need to get better at and then getting in the gym and putting in the hours. I stayed here in the summer just to get acclimated because being in shape here is a big advantage at 7,220 (feet).”

Reynolds was 18-for-28 (64.3%) from the field and averaged 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the two wins.

The Pokes lost at home to Grand Canyon on Dec. 3 when Reynolds was out with a muscle injury. In the previous game, a loss to Santa Clara in Salt Lake City, Reynolds scored 25 points.

“He lives in the gym,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “He’s not perfect but you’re not going to ever fault his lack of competitiveness, you’re never going to fault his work ethic, you’re never going to fault his loyalty. I can ride with those dudes. Those are the dudes I’ve ridden with that have won me a lot of games and those are the guys I’m going to ride with.”

Reynolds said he enjoys coming off the bench, but Linder started him against Louisiana Tech and the Cowboys played their best game of the year.

UW will try to extend its winning streak to three games against Dayton on Saturday in Chicago (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).