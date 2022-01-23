Wyoming Cowboys had Double-A rocking again in Saturday's win over Lobos

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder had to wave his arms up in the air a few times to get the crowd on its feet for key defensive possessions.

Wyoming’s fan base was a little out of practice for big games.

That changed during the Cowboys’ dramatic 93-91 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night in front of 5,368 satisfied customers at the Arena-Auditorium.

It was UW’s largest crowd since Feb. 28, 2018, when 5,731 fans showed up to watch a 66-54 win over Air Force in the regular-season finale.

“I want to thank the students and the fans for making the Double-A … they turned it into the Dome of Doom for a little while,” Linder said.

The Cowboys are 8-0 at home this season and in contention for the Mountain West title.

Saturday’s win improved UW to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the MW, matching the best start the program has had since the 2014-15 season when Larry Shyatt’s squad punched its ticket to the Big Dance by winning the conference tournament.

The Pokes escaped with the win over the Lobos (7-12, 0-6) despite giving up 57 points in the second half and allowing the visitors to shoot 53.7% from the field.

Graham Ike, who sat out Wednesday’s game against San Jose State to rest a sore knee, finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds to counter New Mexico forward Jay Allen-Tovar’s 25 points and six rebounds.

“The energy was rocking,” Ike said. “That got us through and helped us push through for this win.”

Hunter Maldonado continued to show off his versatility and leadership with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The 6-foot-7 point forward also drew a charging call against Jamal Mashburn Jr. with 12.5 seconds left and the Cowboys clinging to a two-point lead.

“I think my freshman year is the last time I saw a crowd that big,” said Maldonado, a fifth-year senior. “The past couple years we didn’t do too well. Just to see it turn around and all these fans come out and support us is something that I like to see obviously. It makes me feel good, definitely.”

UW must face the only other team without a MW loss, Boise State, on the road Tuesday night.

The Broncos (15-4, 6-0) have won 12 consecutive games, including Saturday’s 42-37 victory at San Diego State.

Entering Sunday’s games, UW was No. 31 and Boise State No. 42 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The winner of Tuesday's showdown will be alone at the top of the MW standings.

The conference has not announced a new date for the Broncos’ game in Laramie, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but postponed just before the opening tip due to coronavirus issues within the Boise State program.

“It’s still early and we’ve got those main conference games to go, but to be in the race is super fun, super exciting,” said Maldonado, who suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons before Linder arrived. “We’ve got to come back and get to work because if we get content and satisfied everything can go downhill from here.”

