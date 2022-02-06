Wyoming Cowboys hang on for Mountain West victory at Fresno State

Jeff Linder knew his players were tired after pulling off two dramatic wins and participating in postgame dance parties with the student body at the Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming's second-year head coach also knew his team was in for a bruising game against Fresno State, one of the nation's top defensive teams.

So Linder challenged the Pokes during Saturday night's practice to dig deep and pull off one more victory to cap a week that may end up punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

UW, coming off the court-storming celebrations following wins over Colorado State and Boise State, outlasted Fresno State 61-59 on Sunday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The Cowboys (19-3, 8-1) improved to 7-2 in true road games this season and pulled back within a half-game of the Broncos (18-5, 9-1) for first place in the Mountain West.

"The teams that aren’t going to win conference championships are the ones that make those excuses," Linder said. "Our guys are really dialed in, they’re together. You can see that togetherness. When those games get down to the wire, they know where the ball needs to go."

UW went to Graham Ike, who delivered a key bucket to give the visitors a seemingly cushy 53-44 lead with 3:19 remaining before the Bulldogs rallied.

Then the game quickly became uncomfortable for the Cowboys.

Isaiah Hill, who finished with 25 points, made two deep 3-pointers down the stretch to trim UW's lead to 55-52 with 1:08 remaining.

Orlando Robinson, considered to be the MW's top NBA prospect, missed a 3 with a chance to tie the score moments later.

Drake Jeffries fouled Junior Ballard on a 3 and the shooting guard made all three free throws to get Fresno State within 57-55 with 23 seconds left.

Hill missed a 3, and the Cowboys went 4-for-6 at the stripe to ice the game.

"We’ve been in that situation time and time again. That’s the way this league is. The margins are really, really thin," Linder said. "Our guys, just like we have all year long, we responded the right way. It wasn’t pointing a figure. It was, all right, next play, and we made those plays down the stretch."

The Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4) were out-rebounded 46-28 and shot 39% on their home court. Fresno State had been 10-1 this season at the Save Mart Center with the previous loss coming against Boise State in overtime.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead UW. Ike, despite playing only 25 minutes due to foul trouble, added 14 points and eight boards.

Maldonado set the tone with a chase-down block of an attempted dunk by Robinson that would have made LeBron James proud. Fresno State’s star 7-footer was held to 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting.

Hunter Thompson, the 6-foot-10 senior from Pine Bluffs, defended Robinson and made two 3s off the bench to provide a spark for the Pokes while Ike was off the court.

Robinson scored 33 points on 12-for-16 shooting during Fresno State's 81-61 victory over UW last season on the same floor.

"I wanted to get my revenge," Thompson said. "Guarding Graham (in practice) has helped me with my post defense. It was a great effort and team effort and collective effort to keep him 4-of-17."

Ike made a tough basket over Robinson early in the first half, and a jumper in the paint by Maldonado gave UW a 34-27 advantage.

But then Ike was called for his third foul with 15:43 remaining. Robinson scored four quick points after his counterpart went to the bench.

Thompson was able to get some defensive stops and buried a 3 to give the Cowboys a 40-32 cushion.

After Leo Colimerio capped a 10-4 run with a layup to get Fresno State within two points, Brendan Wenzel drained a corner 3 to give the visitors the momentum back.

Maldonado grabbed an offensive rebound and scored in traffic to give the Cowboys a 49-42 lead before Ike made UW's last field goal and the game tightened.

"What can you say? I wish it didn’t have to be a one-possession game," Linder said. "Thankfully we made free throws down the stretch."

UW returns home to play red-hot Utah State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium. The Aggies (15-9, 6-5) have won five consecutive games to climb back into the race.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.