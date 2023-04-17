LARAMIE – Eight men in.

Wyoming has added five new players – two high school prospects and three transfers – during the spring signing period following a mass exodus that left head coach Jeff Linder and his staff with only three scholarship players.

Oleg Kojenets, a 7-foot, 232-pound sophomore transferred from Nebraska to UW on Monday. During two seasons with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten, the big man from Kaunas, Lithuania, averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Kael Combs, a 6-4 guard from Nixa, Missouri, signed with the Pokes on Saturday. He averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists to earn all-state honors in high school and was recruited by a list of FBS programs for football.

Nigle Cook, a 6-6 wing from DeLand, Florida, signed with UW on Friday. He averaged 10.2 points last season at DME Academy in Dayton Beach, Florida, one of the nation’s top prep programs, and also had an offer from Villanova.

The Pokes previously started retooling the roster with verbal commitments from Fullerton College guard Kobe Newton and Jamestown forward Mason Walters, who both signed on Friday.

Newton, a 6-2 junior from Portland, Oregon, averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for Fullerton College last season.

Walters, a 6-9 senior from Jamestown, North Dakota, was named the NAIA player of the year after averaging 26.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season.

The five newcomers join returners Kenny Foster, Caden Powell and Brenden Wenzel on the Cowboys’ updated 2023-24 roster, which also includes walk-on Cort Roberson.

Linder still has five available scholarships to fill with eight members from UW’s 9-22 team having entered the portal and Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson exhausting their eligibility.

The spring signing period runs through May 17.