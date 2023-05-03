LARAMIE – Programs, get your programs.

The 2023-24 Wyoming roster will include at least eight new players from a diverse recruiting class made up of transfers from the Division I, Division II, NAIA, junior college and high school levels.

Jeff Linder officially announced the signings Tuesday. The Cowboys’ fourth-year head coach said fans should get used to change in the era of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness opportunities for players.

“College basketball is really different now,” Linder said. “There’s very few years where you’re going to have your same team. That’s the hard part, especially at a place like Wyoming, where the teams that have been really good here in the past were those teams that are older with guys that have been here for four, five years. Those days in college basketball are long gone.

“So, now you’ve just got to figure out how can we put together our best team next year and how do we blend those guys together.”

The Pokes will have a unique blend next season with five transfers and three true freshmen joining three returning scholarship players.

Three of the newcomers – Sam Griffin, Akuel Kot and Mason Walters – will be one-and-done players at UW.

Griffin, a 6-foot-3 guard, is a two-time transfer who has scored 1,497 career point and made 244 3-pointers in 115 games. He averaged 15.2 points at Tulsa last season after starting his career at UT Arlington.

Linder tried to recruit Griffin to Northern Colorado after high school and to UW the first time the scorer from Miami entered the portal.

“The third time was the charm for him,” Linder said. “He’s a guy who can really score the ball, he’s a really good play-maker, has the ability to play the one or the two, and a guy who has played at a high level.”

Kot and Walters are highly accomplished players from lower levels looking for an opportunity to prove they can compete at the highest level in the Mountain West.

During four seasons at Division II Fort Lewis College, Kot scored 1,712 points. The 6-2 guard was an all-American first-team selection last season after averaging 23.4 points and shooting 52% from the field.

Linder’s coach during his playing career at Western State, Bob Hofman, recommended he take a look at Kot. Linder also is friends with Fort Lewis College head coach Bob Pietrack.

“(Hofman) always told me what a special player he was,” Linder said. “I’ve got a close relationship with his coach, Coach Pietrack. Obviously, it’s tough to lose a player of that caliber, but that’s also the reality of the world we live in. Those guys were really supportive.

“Akuel is a great kid. He can really score the basketball.”

Walters is the reigning NAIA player of the year after averaging 26.2 points on 63.8% shooting and 9.4 rebounds with 63 blocks as a senior at Jamestown.

The 6-9, 225-pound forward decided to use his extra year of eligibility at UW after becoming the Jimmies’ all-time leading scorer (2,662 points) and rebounder (1,239 rebounds) over the last four years.

“He’s going to be a guy that causes a lot of problems,” Linder said. “When you look at his post-up numbers, I mean really over the last 20 years in college basketball the two guys that have had the ball in the ball the post the most have been Mason at his level and then Graham (Ike) when he played that year two years ago.”

Walters will have a chance to reestablish the Pokes’ post presence playing alongside 6-10 sophomore forward Caden Powell, who accrued some valuable minutes last season when Ike sat out with a foot injury.

Kot will be given the green light to shoot as the Pokes look to replace the scoring provided by Hunter Maldonado, Noah Reynolds and Xavier DuSell.

“People will sit there and say, well, you know what, he did it at the Division II level,” Linder said. “Guess what? There have been a lot of really good Division II players that would be really good Division I players and a lot of Division I players that wouldn’t be very good when they go to Division II.

“If you’re a good player, you’re a good player. And if your ball goes in, your ball goes in.”

Kobe Newton also is expected to have an immediate impact after averaging 13.7 points with 90 made 3s while leading Fullerton College to a junior college state championship in California last season. In the title game, the 6-2 guard was 7-for-9 from behind the arc and finished with 25 points.

Newtown, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was coached by Perry Webster, who also delivered Chandler Hutchison, a former NBA first-round pick, to Linder when he was an assistant at Boise State.

“Perry is a hell of a coach, one of the best coaches in the country. That’s saying a lot. They went 35-1 this year,” Linder said. “Kobe is a guy who is a good guard who can make shots. He’s a tough kid who has been coached hard by Coach Webster, who understands what winning is. A guy that’s really competitive.”

The other incoming transfer, Oleg Kojenets, will arrive on the High Plains from the Power 5 ranks. The 7-foot, 232-pound center from Lithuania will give UW some much-needed size after appearing in 18 games over two seasons at Nebraska.

Kojenets has three years of eligibility remaining and will continue his development with the Pokes this summer instead of heading home to play for the Lithuanian national team.

“That’s the biggest thing is a guy of his size, the pressure that he puts on the rim with the roll and his ability to protect the rim, especially in ball screen coverage,” Linder said. “He has got a lot of upside. … In this league you’ve got to have size.”

The three incoming freshmen are 6-4 guard Kael Combs from Nixa, Missouri; 6-6 guard Nigle Cook from DeLand, Florida; and 6-9 forward Cam Manyawu from Kansas City, Missouri.

Combs is the prospect most likely to earn a spot in the rotation this season. Linder said Cook, who was also recruited by Villanova, has “eye-popping” athleticism but needs to put on some muscle in the weight room. Manyawu won’t turn 18 until December.

“That’s the good and the bad in the portal is a lot of these high school kids, they don’t get recruited as much,” Linder said. “I thought we were fortunate to get three really good, really talented players.”

In addition to Powell, the Pokes return veteran guards Brendan Wenzel and Kenny Foster, as well as walk-on Cort Roberson, from last year’s team.

Linder has two more available scholarships to use but said having a smaller team could make it easier to improve the chemistry. UW lost eight scholarship players and a walk-on to the portal after the ugly 9-22 campaign.