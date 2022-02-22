Wyoming Cowboys head coach Jeff Linder says navigating the handshake line is simple

LARAMIE – Emotions will be running high Wednesday night inside Moby Arena.

Wyoming and Colorado State will renew the rivalry in a high-stakes Border War that will impact the Mountain West regular-season championship chase for both programs.

Win or lose, Jeff Linder is expecting the Cowboys (21-4, 11-2) to execute a simple game plan for the postgame handshake line.

“At the end of the day, we’re not curing cancer. We’re playing a game,” Linder said. “As I tell my guys, you’ve got to win with class and you’ve got to lose with class. It’s amazing how many times you go through those lines and the other coach quick-shakes you or a player doesn’t shake your hand, which we’ve had that.

“We coach our guys on that. They understand you win or lose with class. It’s not that hard to go shake somebody’s hand, look them in the eye and say, ‘Good game.’”

The topic has been in the national spotlight after the embarrassing conduct the leaders at Michigan and Wisconsin displayed after a heated Big Ten game.

Head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the Wolverines’ final five games of the regular-season and fined $40,000 after hitting Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face following Michigan’s 77-63 loss Sunday.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, who put his hands on Howard to prevent his counterpart from walking past him in the handshake line, was fined $10,000.

Two Michigan players and one Wisconsin player were suspended one game each for throwing punches in the fracas that followed.

Neither head coach expressed remorse during their postgame media availability, but Howard finally issued a mea culpa Monday when the punishments were doled out.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many,” Howard said in a statement. “I am truly sorry.”

Linder and has team went through the handshake line as the students stormed the court following the Pokes’ 84-78 overtime win over the Rams (21-4, 11-4) on Jan. 31 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys will go through the same postgame protocol Wednesday, even if the CSU students are celebrating.

“It’s not that hard, but it’s amazing how some of these dudes, some of these coaches, they just blow right by you,” Linder said. “They’re the first to shake your hand when they win. They’ll say good game. It’s easy to say good game when you win, but it’s not that hard to say good game after a loss.

“It’s unfortunate. Yeah, there’s a lot of emotion involved, but at the same time it’s not that hard just to walk across and say good game and move on.”

The UW-CSU rematch at Moby Arena will be played in front of a sellout crowd with a scheduled tip time of 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

