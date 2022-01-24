Wyoming Cowboys hit road for first-place showdown with Boise State Broncos

LARAMIE – Styles make fights.

Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder used the boxing analogy to explain the Cowboys’ wild 93-91 victory over New Mexico.

The same logic applies to Boise State’s 42-37 victory at San Diego State.

The Cowboys (15-2, 4-0) and Broncos (15-4, 6-0) expect to meet somewhere in the middle when they play for first place in the Mountain West on Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho (7 p.m., Stadium).

UW, which has won six consecutive games, is second in the MW in scoring (78.4 ppg) and seventh in scoring defense (65.6 ppg).

Boise State, which is riding a 12-game winning streak, is eighth in scoring (67.8 ppg) and third in scoring defense (57.9 ppg).

“Each game presents a different pace to it,” Linder said. “Last year against San Jose State (in the MW Tournament) we scored 190 (combined) points and then turned around and slowed down against San Diego State and didn’t run offense until about 18 seconds on the shot clock.

“From a pace standpoint, if you look at the numbers, we both play at a similar pace. It’s going to be somewhere between a 65- and 70-possession game on both ends. I don’t see anything really changing.”

UW will continue to lean on Hunter Maldonado, the MW player of the week, and Graham Ike, the MW’s leading scorer.

Maldonado averaged 18.7 points, 10.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds during the Pokes’ three wins in six days last week.

Ike, who is averaging 20.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds against the Lobos after sitting out the San Jose State game to rest a sore knee.

Linder said starting guard Xavier DuSell is doubtful as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Guard Kenny Foster is available but still working on his conditioning.

Drake Jeffries has been spectacular on the perimeter and leads the MW in 3-point field-goal percentage (49.1%). Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds have taken advantage of more minutes in the backcourt with DuSell sidelined.

Boise State counters with a veteran lineup led by seniors Marcus Shaver (13.2 ppg), Abu Kigab (13.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Emmanuel Akot (11.5 ppg, 3.0 apg), Mladen Amus (7.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg) and four-time MW freshman of the week Tyson Degenhart (7.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg).

The Broncos have not lost since talented Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive was dismissed from the program by head coach Leon Rice on Dec. 2.

“They’re a lot tighter group, probably not as many agendas,” Linder said. “And they’re an old team. They might be the oldest team in the country when you’re looking at one through seven. If you take Degenhart out of the equation, the average age of those other six guys is probably at least 23.”

Linder was an assistant at Boise State under Rice before becoming the head coach at Northern Colorado.

The Broncos swept two games in Laramie last season and had to postpone this year’s matchup on Jan. 1 at the Arena-Auditorium due to COVID-19 issues.

“I have a lot of good memories in there and it will just be different,” Linder said of his return. “But once the ball gets thrown up nobody in that arena probably, except for a few people, will remember that I was there. Just gotta go figure out a way to win that game.”

Boise State (3) and UW (2) received votes in this week’s Associated Press poll, along with preseason MW favorite Colorado State (57).

Entering Monday’s games, the Pokes were No. 31 and the Broncos were No. 43 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

“They have a toughness and a resiliency to them that was kind of built over the course of this winning streak,” Linder said of Rice’s team. “It’s going to be a 12-round fight, and our guys know that. Our guys have prepared. It’s not like we’re just going to show up and become a different team.

“We’ve prepared ourselves to be in these situations against a top team in the league. It’s going to be a great game.”

Rescheduling updates

The MW announced Monday that the UW-Boise State opener that was postponed will now be played on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW’s road game at Fresno State, originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but postponed due to COVID-19 issues for the Cowboys, will by Sunday, Feb. 6.

The Cowboys, who are 2-0 in MW road games and 5-1 overall in true road games entering Tuesday’s game at Boise State, will play Air Force on Friday at Clune Arena before returning home to face Border War rival Colorado State on Jan. 31.

