Wyoming Cowboys hit the floor running for Jeff Linder's second season as head coach

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team started official practices for the 2021-22 season Thursday in the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys are going five-on-five most of the time with five additional bodies to spare.
That was not the case during head coach Jeff Linder’s first season, which began with only 11 scholarship players, a number that dipped and fluctuated due to attrition, injuries and quarantines.
UW returns nine players from the team that finished 14-11 and added six new faces during a productive offseason.
“I’d say year one, but it was really like year zero,” Linder said of navigating the transition through strict COVID-19 protocols. “It was really just survival mode.”
Several Cowboys thrived during the challenging campaign.
Hunter Maldonado, the top returning scorer after averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds as a fourth-year junior, established himself as the leader on what was the nation’s fifth-youngest roster.
The versatile 6-foot-7 forward from Colorado Springs will help Linder replace point guard Marcus Williams, who transferred to Texas A&M after leading UW in scoring (14.8 points per game) and being named the Mountain West freshman of the year.
“We’re going to ask for him to have the ball in his hands a lot more,” Linder said of Maldonado, who also led the Pokes in assists (115) and minutes (35.8 per game) last season. “In a lot of ways, he ran the point last year, just in the way we ran the offense through him playing at the four (small forward).
“He’ll either be the point or the point forward, but the ball will be in his hands a bunch. He’s got great vision.”
Two members of the MWC’s top-ranked 2020 recruiting class, guard Xavier DuSell and forward Graham Ike, came on strong during the second half of the season and appear headed for all-conference accolades down the road.
DuSell, who spent over seven weeks in quarantine due to contact tracing, averaged 9.7 points and led the MWC in 3-point shooting percentage (45.6%).
The 6-4 sophomore from Scottsdale, Arizona, scored a career-high 21 points during the Cowboys’ near-upset of top-seeded San Diego State at the conference tournament and led the team with 57 made 3-pointers.
“At this time last year, I wasn’t sure whether or not he could play in a Division I game,” Linder said of DuSell, who started 11 games down the stretch and averaged 10.1 points in MWC games. “He never got COVID, but he got hit with 52 days of quarantine his first semester. It took him a little while to get going. He’s a huge security blanket for me.”
Linder said DuSell’s ability to make shots and stretch the defense is a bonus. His commitment on the defensive end is what led to 11 starts down the stretch; meanwhile, Williams was benched at times due to a lack of effort on that end of the floor.
“He’s a really smart kid who can really process things very quickly,” Linder said of DuSell. “Like (Maldonado), he makes very few mistakes on the defensive end. That’s why he played at the end of the season. He was probably playing 38 to 40 minutes a game.”
Ike was not expected to play as a true freshman while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in high school. The NCAA’s decision to grant players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic allowed the 6-9, 245-pound forward from Aurora, Colorado, to get on the floor once he was physically cleared to play in January.
In 12 games, including seven starts, Ike averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Linder said the big man has a 7-5 wingspan and has reduced his body fat from 22% to 12% after a year in the strength and conditioning program
“One of the good things about COVID, maybe the only good thing, is he was actually able to play and get real reps,” Linder said. “If COVID doesn’t exist and you don’t get that free year, we were going to redshirt him. That was the plan all along. So for him to have the opportunity to come back in the middle of January and get the amount of games, the amount of minutes and the amounts of reps he got in, it’s just going to make him that much better this year.
“As good as people thought he was last year, I mean, they have no idea what they’re about to see this year.”
The emergence of Ike led to Hunter Thompson coming off the bench down the stretch as the backup at the five position. The 6-10, 235-pound senior from Pine Bluffs has been working at the four position extensively during the summer.
“The beauty of Hunter is he’s such a team player,” Linder said. “Last year being a fourth-year junior and getting replaced in the starting lineup by Ike, he didn’t blink an eye. He knew that was what was best for the team, he accepted his role. He knows I want him shooting as many good threes as possible. … He’s such a better rebounder when he’s coming in from the perimeter because he has such a good nose for the ball.”
UW also returns 6-5 junior guard Kenny Foster (9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 6-5 senior guard Drake Jeffries (7.4 ppg, 52 made 3s), 6-8 sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden (4.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and 6-10 junior forward Eoin Nelson (3.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
College of Southern Idaho transfer Deng Dut, a 6-4 sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, is competing for the starting point guard spot with Noah Reynolds, a 6-3 true freshman from Peoria, Illinois.
Brendan Wenzel, a 6-7 sophomore, adds size and offensive skill to the backcourt. The Utah transfer is in position to carve out a key role this season, if he commits to the defensive end of the floor.
In addition to Reynolds, the 2021 recruiting class includes 6-5 freshman guard Ben Bowen and 7-foot freshman forward Nate Barnhart. Freshman guard Cort Roberson sophomore forward John Grigsby are this year’s walk-ons.
During 14 fall workouts, Linder said the team had about 1,400 five-on-five possessions.
“The growth that we made just by being able to play and do what we would normally do during a regular practice setting will definitely pay off,” Linder said. “It will really pay off on the defensive end of the floor, just in terms of developing the habits, the discipline and the effort that is needed to be a really good defensive team.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn