Wyoming Cowboys hit the floor running for Jeff Linder's second season as head coach

Linder said DuSell’s ability to make shots and stretch the defense is a bonus. His commitment on the defensive end is what led to 11 starts down the stretch; meanwhile, Williams was benched at times due to a lack of effort on that end of the floor.

“He’s a really smart kid who can really process things very quickly,” Linder said of DuSell. “Like (Maldonado), he makes very few mistakes on the defensive end. That’s why he played at the end of the season. He was probably playing 38 to 40 minutes a game.”

Ike was not expected to play as a true freshman while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in high school. The NCAA’s decision to grant players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic allowed the 6-9, 245-pound forward from Aurora, Colorado, to get on the floor once he was physically cleared to play in January.

In 12 games, including seven starts, Ike averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Linder said the big man has a 7-5 wingspan and has reduced his body fat from 22% to 12% after a year in the strength and conditioning program