Wyoming Cowboys hold on for wild 93-91 win over New Mexico Lobos

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder watched in bewilderment as his team played a sloppy game of “hot potato” with the game in the balance.

Hunter Maldonado, Brendan Wenzel and Jake Jeffries whipped passes around in the backcourt while the Cowboys were clinging to an 89-87 lead in the closing seconds.

Then Jeffries threw a pass to a cherry-colored jersey and the visitors from Albuquerque had a chance to steal the victory.

Maldonado calmly stepped in front of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and took a charge.

The key defensive play in a high-scoring shootout led to Richard Pitino being restrained from going after the officials as the crowd of 5,368 exhaled on Saturday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming 93, New Mexico 91.

“That’s what Maldo does,” Linder said. “We talk about it all the time, you’ve got to make winning plays. For him to beat (Mashburn) to the spot like he did, that’s what a guy like Maldo does. That’s why you win games, that’s why we’re 15-2.”

The Cowboys (15-2 overall, 4-0 Mountain West) matched the program’s best start since the 2014-15 season when that Larry Nance-led squad made UW’s last NCAA Tournament appearance.

Graham Ike may join Nance in the NBA down the road. The sophomore forward finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds in his return to the lineup to lead the Pokes to the tension-filled win over the Lobos (7-12, 0-6 MW).

The MW’s leading scorer was 9-for-14 from the field and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line after sitting out of Wednesday’s 84-69 win over San Jose State to rest a sore right knee.

“What I really thought is just how fun this team is to watch and really play with,” Graham said of what it was like watching his team in street clothes. “I love this group of guys. We have a great group of guys.

"Just competing with these guys on an everyday basis is really like living a dream for me. We just keep on winning, keep on having a great time.”

After a free throw by freshman Noah Reynolds, UW had an 87-82 lead with 41.7 seconds remaining.

Then things got weird.

KJ Jenkins was fouled by Jeffries attempting a 3-pointer and made all three shots at the foul line. Jeffries answered with two free throws on the other end to make the score 89-85.

After the Lobos cut the deficit to two points again, they had a chance to take the lead or tie the game until Maldonado took the charge.

“He was pushing off all game, so I knew I was going to get on him one more time,” Maldonado said of Mashburn. “He was driving to his right, his strong hand, and he liked to push off with that left arm when he pulled back. I just sat on that. I had been talking to the ref about it all game because he got away with it a couple times.

“I felt like I got there and made the play.”

Pitino strongly disagreed. The Cowboys went 4-for-6 at the stripe over the final 12 seconds to hold on for the win.

“My reaction was appropriate and I don’t apologize one bit,” Pitino said on his postgame radio show about earning the technical after the critical call went Maldonado's way.

UW led by 10 points on several occasions in the second half, including 59-49 on a basket by Ike with 12:36 remaining, but the Lobos refused to go quietly into the cold Laramie night.

Mashburn cut the deficit to four points with a steal and dunk and had the Lobos within 73-72 after a 3 with 5:09 remaining.

Maldonado finished with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes. His final field goal gave the Pokes an 86-82 advantage before the dramatic finish.

Jeffries scored 14 points and was 3-for-6 on 3s. Wenzel, making his third consecutive start for Xavier DuSell (hamstring), added 13 points.

“The guys stuck together. It’s one of those deals where you don’t apologize for winning,” Linder said. "We’re going to enjoy this one, but there’s some things we’re going to have to take from it and learn from it.”

The Cowboys led 41-34 at the intermission after Wenzel made four 3s while New Mexico was 3-for-15 behind the arc in the first half.

Jay Allen-Tovar scored nine points out of the gate to help stake the Lobos to a 15-14 lead at the first media timeout. The junior forward, who was averaging 6.2 points coming in, led New Mexico with 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting.

After a 3 by Javonte Johnson tied the score 27-27, New Mexico missed its next six shots.

Wenzel knocked down a 3, Maldonado completed a three-point play and Ike scored back-to-back buckets to cap UW’s 14-7 run to end the half.

The Lobos regrouped and shot 65.6% (21-for-32) in the second half. Mashburn had 16 of his 22 points down the stretch before running into Maldonado.

“They got downhill really well," Maldonado said. "Obviously we have to go back and look at tape and figure out ways to prevent them from doing what they do so well. Credit to them."

UW will play another critical road game at Boise State on Tuesday.

