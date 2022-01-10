Wyoming Cowboys home game against San Diego State postponed

Wyoming’s marquee home game against San Diego State scheduled for Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium has been postponed.

This is the third consecutive game the Cowboys (11-2) have had to postpone due to COVID-19 issues within Jeff Linder’s program since UW’s Mountain West opener on Jan. 1 was postponed due to coronavirus issues for Boise State.

If UW’s four postponed MW games cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared no contests.

The first-place Aztecs (10-3, 2-0) are coming off a 79-49 victory over then-No. 20 and previously unbeaten Colorado State.

The Pokes, who were No. 32 in the NET rankings Monday, have not played since a 77-57 victory over South Florida on Dec. 25 in Honolulu.

UW’s next scheduled game is Saturday at Utah State.

Later Monday, the MW announced that UW’s game at Nevada originally slated for Jan. 4 has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 and the Cowboys’ home game against San Jose State has been moved from Jan. 18 to Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Cowgirls schedule change

The MW announced the rescheduling of the Cowgirls’ home game against Boise State, which will now be on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 3, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the UW women’s basketball program.

The Cowgirls (5-6, 1-1) are scheduled to host New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

