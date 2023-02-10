BOISE, Idaho – There was more room to stretch out on the charter flight here from Laramie.

Wyoming, down to seven healthy scholarship players, is searching for things to be positive about entering the matchup with reigning Mountain West champion Boise State on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

In the first game without Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman – the three Pac-12 transfers who packed up their bags and headed back to Los Angeles – the struggling Cowboys (7-17, 2-9 MW) played much better defensively in the 69-59 loss to UNLV.

UW held the Rebels to 37% shooting. If not for the heroics of E.J. Harkless (33 points, 8-for-12 shooting), UNLV would have been in trouble on Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

“From what transpired over the last 24 hours, for our guys to put all that behind them and compete the way they did, I’m really proud of the effort,” head coach Jeff Linder said after announcing the departure of the three portal busts before the game. “When you see a team connected like we were and play against a good team … we were right there in spite of the fact that we didn’t shoot the ball well.”

The Pokes will also be without leading scorer Noah Reynolds, who suffered his third concussion in the last six months during last Saturday’s loss at San Jose State, for the remainder of the season.

Four players scored in double figures, led by Hunter Maldonado (17 points), but UW was just 5-for-25 on 3-pointers against UNLV.

The Broncos (18-6, 8-3) lead the MW in scoring defense (61.2 ppg) and field-goal percentage defense (40.2%).

Chibuzo Agbo and Naje Smith scored 18 points each and Boise State held the Cowboys to 43.9% shooting during an 85-68 win on Jan. 14 in Laramie.

“I think you saw the first step (against UNLV) with that defensive effort,” Maldonado said. “If we can do that more consistently, obviously at the end of the day we’re going to be in a position to win games and win games consistently. At that point it’s only a matter of time before the dominoes fall and we start having things go our way.”

UW, which is 0-5 in true road games this season, trails the all-time series 22-15 after losing nine of the last 10 meetings with the Broncos.