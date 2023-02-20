LARAMIE – The Pokes haven’t had a good time this season.

So why not spoil the fun for some rivals?

Wyoming, which damaged New Mexico’s NCAA Tournament hopes with a win at the Pit last week, will try to put a blemish on Utah State’s resume Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Cowboys (8-18, 3-11 Mountain West) have the conference’s lowest NET ranking at 182 while the Aggies (21-7, 10-5) checked in Monday at No. 33 behind San Diego State (17) and Boise State (23).

ESPN’s bracket projection released Monday had New Mexico and Utah State among the “first four out” of the 68-team field.

“There’s not a lot of separation between the first team and the last team,” UW head coach jeff Linder said of the depth in the MW. “For us, if we can continue to just keep building, then we can surprise some people.”

The Pokes were unable to build on the 70-56 road breakthrough in Albuquerque after shooting 23.1% on 3-pointers and allowing the Air Force to shoot 54.8% from the field in a 75-69 loss last Friday.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 22 points and seven rebounds and Jeremiah Oden added a career-high 19 points, but the rest of the team was just 8-for-23 from the field.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating,” Oden said. “It just comes with the game. You win some, you lose some. We’ve just got to learn from it.”

UW is running out of time to in the season-long search for consistency.

The second chapter of this year’s Border War against Colorado State is Friday in Fort Collins. Maldonado and Hunter Thompson will be honored during senior night ceremonies on Feb. 27 against Nevada in Laramie.

The regular-season finale on March 4 at No. 22 San Diego State was supposed to have MW title implications. The Aztecs are in first place and the Cowboys, picked to finish second behind SDSU in the preseason, are last.

Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo both started against Utah State on Jan. 10. Jake Kyman played 13 minutes off the bench in the 83-63 loss in Logan.

All three players quit the team two weeks ago after Graham Ike and Noah Reynolds were ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to injuries.

“We’re getting better,” Linder said of his eight-man rotation. “And that’s all I can ask.”