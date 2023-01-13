Wyoming Cowboys host reigning Mountain West champion Boise State Broncos

LARAMIE – The Pokes are looking to end another streak against Boise State.

Last season Wyoming defeated the Broncos 72-65 at the Arena-Auditorium to end the eventual Mountain West champions’ 14-game winning streak.

This time the Cowboys (5-11, 0-4) are trying to end a six-game losing streak when they host Boise State on Saturday in a 9 p.m. game on FS1.

UW’s last victory was on Dec. 10 against Louisiana Tech.

“Losing is hard but it’s a long haul. We’ve still got two months left,” head coach Jeff Linder said when asked how his players were handling the adversity. “It would be one thing if you were getting beat by 30 or 40, but we’ve been right there in some really close games. …

“All you need is a spark, and we’re kind of looking for that.”

There is a chance Noah Reynolds, who is averaging a team-high 14.8 points, will be cleared from concussion protocol and be available two weeks after taking an elbow to the head in a 76-75 loss to New Mexico.

Brendan Wenzel (knee), Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis), Kenny Foster (back) and Graham Ike (foot) will not play against the Broncos (13-4, 3-1).

Xavier DuSell (ankle) will play, and Jake Kyman (back) is questionable.

Boise State has won three consecutive games, including dominant wins over Utah State (82-59) and UNLV (84-66). Super senior guards Marcus Shaver (14.5 ppg) and Max Rice (11.9 ppg) and sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart (13.6 ppg) lead the team.

“They’re a connected group,” Linder said. “There are guys last year that are in different roles, but they are guys that have been in the program, guys that understand what winning looks like. You can see the way they’re playing right now that they’re playing with a lot of confidence. …

“They’re in a good place right now, and we’re still trying to get right.”

The Broncos lead the MW in scoring defense (60.1 ppg) and field-goal percentage defense (38.8%) while UW is last in those categories, giving up 70.6 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 45.3% from the field.

Boise State was No. 25 in the NET rankings on Friday, one of five MW team in the top 50, with the Cowboys checking in with the conference’s worst ranking at No. 210.

UW has also lost nine of the last 10 meetings in the series, including a 68-61 defeat in the semifinals of the 2022 MW Tournament.