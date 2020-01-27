You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming Cowboys host Utah State looking to end Mountain West losing skid
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys host Utah State looking to end Mountain West losing skid

The University of Wyoming Cowboys will try to end a 10-game Mountain West losing streak when they host Utah State on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (5-16, 0-9) are the only winless team in league play and have dropped 10 MW games in a row dating back to last season.

Sophomore Hunter Maldonado leads UW in scoring, rebounding and assists, but the rest of the team has struggled as a whole. Maldonado is third in the MW with 16.9 points per game, while also leading the team with 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Senior Jake Hendricks averages 10.3 points per game and is third in the MW in both 3-pointers made (59) and 3-point shooting percentage (35.0).

The Aggies are 16-6 overall and 5-4 in league play.

