Wyoming Cowboys' Hunter Maldonado is named national player of the week

Hunter Maldonado is starting to garner national attention for his impressive season. On Tuesday, Wyoming's senior point forward was recognized as the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

The 6-foot-7, 203-pound Maldonado averaged 24.0 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds in three Mountain West games last week. He scored a career-high 35 points and dished out seven assists in UW's 84-78 overtime victory against Colorado State, had 16 points and seven assists in a 72-65 win over Boise State and capped the week with a 21-point, six-assist performance in a 61-59 win at Fresno State.

Maldonado, who is the first UW player to ever win the award, is averaging 19.3 points and is fourth in the nation with 6.4 assists per game. The Cowboys (19-3, 8-1 MW) hosted Utah State on Tuesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

