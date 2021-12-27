Wyoming Cowboys' Hunter Maldonado named Mountain West player of the week

Aloha, Mountain West player of the week.

Wyoming senior Hunter Maldonado earned the honor after leading the Cowboys to a 2-1 record at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

The 6-foot-7 point forward is the second Cowboy to be named MWC player of the week this season, joining forward Graham Ike. It is the first time Maldonado had been given the award in his career.

Maldonado averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 assists per and 5.7 rebounds for the Pokes, who opened the tournament with a loss to Stanford before beating Northern Iowa and South Florida.

UW made 73 field goals during the tournament. Maldonado assisted or scored 50 of the baskets while shooting 55% from the field and 39% from 3-point distance.

Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists against South Florida for a double-double. He had 17 points against Northern Iowa and 18 against Stanford.

The Cowboys (11-2) open MWC play against Boise State at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium (CBS Sports Network).

UW was No. 33 in the NET ranking used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee at the conclusion of conference play.

The Broncos (9-4), who were No. 68 in the NET ranking Monday, have won six consecutive games, including a win at Washington State.

Boise State's Tyson Degenhart was named the MWC's freshman of the week for the third consecutive week.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.