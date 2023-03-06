LAS VEGAS – Omari Moore best filled the void created by Graham Ike’s injury this season.

San Jose State’s dynamic guard was voted Mountain West player of the year by a select panel of journalists from the conference’s 11 media markets.

Ike was the preseason MW player of the year but the standout forward did not suit up for Wyoming this season due to a right foot injury.

The Cowboys’ Hunter Maldonado, a preseason all-conference first team selection, was voted to the second team after becoming the first Division I player to eclipse 2,000 points, 800 rebounds and 600 assists in a career.

Joining Moore on the first team in order of votes received are Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart, Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens, San Diego State’s Matt Bradley and New Mexico’s Jaelen House.

Maldonado received the 10th-most votes among players in the conference to grab the last spot on the second team. UW’s super senior is joined by Utah State’s Steven Ashworth, New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn, UNLV’s E.J. Harkless and New Mexico’s Morris Udeze.

The MW third team is Boise State’s Max Rice and Marcus Shaver; and Nevada’s Jarod Lucas, Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker.

San Jose State’s Tim Miles was voted coach of the year, San Diego State’s Lamont Butler defensive player of the year, Nevada’s Darrion Williams freshman of the year, Utah State’s Dan Akin sixth man of the year and Udeze newcomer of the year.