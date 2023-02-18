LARAMIE – Jeff Linder finally has eight men in.

Wyoming’s eight available scholarship players have given the head coach great effort and clearly have better locker room chemistry in the aftermath of the collective decision by Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman to leave the program during a difficult season.

The Cowboys (8-18, 3-11 Mountain West) are still limping to the finish line.

Brendan Wenzel’s injured right knee isn’t completely healthy. Kenny Foster can only play a finite number of minutes coming off back surgery.

And Xavier DuSell “tweaked” his knee during pregame warmups ahead of UW’s 75-69 loss to Air Force late Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

“Add that to the list,” Linder said.

Preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike (foot) and leading scorer Noah Reynolds (concussion) won’t be coming to the rescue.

But super senior Hunter Maldonado, who said he feels “phenomenal” right now, isn’t going to let the Pokes give up on the idea of creating some magic in March.

UW’s iron man scored 22 points against the Falcons, passing Flynn Robinson for fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list, and has averaged 21.4 points over the last five games.

Maldonado has clearly been re-energized by the team’s addition by subtraction and is confident in the remaining members of the supporting cast.

“I think it actually has helped us because, at the end of the day, we all have chemistry with each person that’s on the floor now,” Maldonado said of the roster changes. “Hopefully as we continue to progress through the season, we keep getting better that will actually show and keep paying off. I think it will.”

Jeremiah Oden scored a career-high 19 points with five rebounds and two assists against the Falcons.

The hobbled DuSell and Wenzel combined for 17 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Hunter Thompson (two points) disappeared again on the offensive end after erupting for four first-half 3-pointers to set the tone for the 70-56 win at New Mexico.

“That group of guys that are out there now, in a lot of ways that’s our fourth game of the season,” Linder said. “It’s not like we can really practice and do a lot of different things. We’ve just got to look at, hey, we’re early in the season and we have to keep building knowing those guys are going to do everything we ask them to do.

“It’s not going to be perfect, and they can look themselves in the mirror and look at the mistakes they made.”

The Cowboys, currently stuck in the MW basement, have four more regular-season games to prepare for the conference tournament March 8-11 in Las Vegas.

Consistency on the defensive end will be required to make a run at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UW held the Lobos to 37% shooting in the Pit but allowed the Falcons to make 55% of their field goals.

“Each game you’ve got to take something away and take another step. I don’t think we took a step back,” Maldonado said. “Although the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, I think we did a good job. We had effort. Now it's finding a way to have effort and being on edge mentally throughout the course of a 30-second shot clock, not 27, not 29.”

The two games against Air Force highlight the inconsistent lineups Linder and his staff have had this season due to injuries and defections.

Reynolds scored 26 points in the 82-74 loss on Jan. 17 at Clune Arena. All three Pac-12 transfers played in the game and endured the miserable eight-hour bus ride back to Laramie, which included getting stranded on Owl Canyon Road.

Foster, Maldonado, Thompson and Wenzel were unavailable for the first game against the Falcons.

“With such change it’s hard to find consistency, even with our lineup, as you’ve seen,” Maldonado said. “As things start to get further on down the season, we’re starting to find our groove, starting to find our team. The consistency is about continuing to go out there and work hard, whether it’s practice, rehab, whatever we’re doing.

“I think it will pay off and start showing up on the court here soon.”

UW hosts Utah State on Tuesday before facing Colorado State in the latest chapter of the Border War on Friday in Fort Collins.