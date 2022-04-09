Wyoming Cowboys land USC transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo

LARAMIE – You can’t spell Laradise without L.A.

Wyoming has received commitments from USC transfer Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo with one more Pac-12 player from Los Angeles possibly coming through the portal.

Anderson averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 assists last season for the Trojans. The 6-foot-1 point guard finished his junior campaign with 75 assists, 32 turnovers and 18 steals in 34 games.

After leading Fairfax High to the Open Division Championship while averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists as a senior, Anderson was named the L.A. City Section player of the year.

Anderson was originally signed by UNLV before pulling his commitment following a coaching change and opting to stay home at USC. He chose the Pokes out of the portal Friday night over a list of suitors that included Boise State, BYU, Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, TCU and Washington State.

Max Agbonkpolo, a 6-9 forward, averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds as a junior last season for the Trojans.

The former four-star recruit chose USC over Arizona, Arizona State and Gonzaga coming out of high school in San Margarita, California.

Agbonkpolo, the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2019 class, is the highest ranked recruit UW has ever landed after announcing his commitment Saturday.

UCLA transfer Jake Kyman, who played on the same AAU team with Anderson and Agbonkpolo in California, also visited Laramie on Friday. The 6-7 wing averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds as a junior for the Bruins.

UW head coach Jeff Linder and his staff had three scholarships available after backups Ben Bowen, Eoin Nelson and Deng Dut – who combined to average 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds last season – entered the portal following the Cowboys’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.

Hunter Maldonado, who ran the point at a high level following Mountain West freshman of the year Marcus Williams’ transfer a year ago, will go through the NBA draft process before deciding whether to return as a super senior.

Hunter Thompson will use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic to return for a sixth season at UW in 2022-23.

Senior shooting guard Drake Jeffries, who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance, is pursing a professional career.

The Cowboys return a strong nucleus that includes Graham Ike, Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden and Brendan Wenzel.

Maldonado (18.5 ppg, 6.3 apg) and Ike (19.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg) were both all-MW first team selections. Dusell (7.5 ppg), Oden (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Wenzel (5.2 ppg) were key cogs in UW’s 25-9 finish.

Guards Noah Reynolds, who played well backing up Maldonado, and Kenny Foster, who is seeking a medical hardship for last season, could have expanded roles moving forward.

The Pokes are also adding 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, who was signed in the 2022 recruiting class.

