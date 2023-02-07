LARAMIE – Noah Reynolds was a bright spot during a dark season for the Pokes.

That light has now been extinguished.

Reynolds, Wyoming’s leading scorer, will not play the remainder of his sophomore campaign after suffering another concussion during Saturday’s loss at San Jose State.

UW head coach Jeff Linder said this is Reynolds’ third significant head injury in the last six months. He also suffered a concussion after taking a vicious elbow to the head on Dec. 31 against New Mexico.

“Concussions are a scary thing and something you don’t want to mess with,” Linder said Tuesday. “It’s something you have to look out for is a player’s long-term health. That’s what we’re doing with Noah. Yeah, it’s not ideal by any means, and it’s par for the course for the season and how the season has gone, but it’s the best thing for Noah and his future.”

Reynolds averaged 14.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds this season. He scored 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 30 points against Texas A&M-Commerce and 23 points at UNLV.

The Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 Mountain West) host the Rebels (15-8, 4-7) on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium (8:30 p.m., FS1).

UW is also without MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike for the entire season.

“It has been hard, it really has. There are certain things you can control, if you have a team in place and you knew Graham was out and you had 10, 11 guys every week,” said Linder, who has had eight players miss time with injuries or illnesses and used 15 different starting lineups. “Injuries are a part of it, but this is unprecedented in terms of the injuries.

“Friends of mine in the business are calling on me making sure I’m OK.”

Nate Barnhart is the MW freshman of the week, and true freshman Caden Powell is starting to look more comfortable on the court. Both big men know they will be playing a lot of minutes with Ike announcing last Friday he is not coming back this season due to a right foot injury.

Linder is counting on Xavier DuSell and Brendan Wenzel to help replace Reynolds’ scoring down the stretch.

It sounds like the three Pac-12 transfers – Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman – won’t be playing much, if at all, unless they change their practice habits and dedicate themselves to the game like Reynolds.

“Those are the type of guys that I can coach, guys that have a chip on their shoulder and have some fight in them and guys that love to play,” Linder said. “I have a hard time coaching the guys that don’t like to play. Noah, I can roll with some of his mistakes because he loves to play the game. …

“When you go through tough times like this, on the other side you’ll find out who’s about it and who really wants to work and who wants to do what we do.”