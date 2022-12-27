Wyoming Cowboys limp into competitive Mountain West race

LARAMIE – Three days in Las Vegas.
Wyoming can still reach the NCAA Tournament via the Mountain West’s automatic bid, which would require cutting down the nets at the conference tournament in March at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Third-year head coach Jeff Linder has noted how the 2014-15 Pokes punched their ticket to the Big Dance after Larry Nance returned from illness to lead the program to the MW Tournament title.
This year’s Cowboys finished a disappointing 5-7 in non-conference play without star forward Graham Ike. The preseason Mountain West player of the year is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.
“Hopefully by the time February comes around we can be at our best, a lot like the team back in ’15 here that finished fifth in the league,” Linder said. “It’s tough having (Ike) out. Not just the 20-10 (points-rebounds) stats, but the presence is what you miss and the presence every day where he’s got a competitive nature to him. He’s going to take it at you every single day in practice, and you’ve either got to step up or you get embarrassed. Right now, we miss that.”
People are also reading…
UW was in one-possession games against Dayton and Saint Mary’s before those teams ran away from the Pokes in crunch time prior to the holiday break.
Linder’s team will try to turn the page and focus on staying in the MW race, which begins when the Cowboys play at Fresno State on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network), until Ike gets healthy.
The original timeline for Ike’s return was six-to-eight weeks. This Friday will mark eight weeks since the injury was announced by UW on Nov. 4.
Here’s a look at how the MW teams stack up entering conference play in order of non-conference winning percentage:
NO. 22 NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Record: 12-0
Best non-conference win: 66-65 at Saint Mary’s
Preseason ranking: Lobos were picked to finish fifth in MW.
NET ranking: 14
MW opener: Wednesday vs. Colorado State
Play the Pokes: Saturday in Laramie; Feb. 14 in Albuquerque
UNLV REBELS
Record: 11-1
Best non-conference win: 60-52 over then-No. 21 Dayton
Preseason ranking: Rebels were picked to finish sixth in MW.
NET ranking: 51
MW opener: Wednesday at San Jose State
Play the Pokes: Jan. 24 in Las Vegas; Feb. 8 in Laramie
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Record: 11-2
Best non-conference win: 82-73 over Washington State
Preseason ranking: Aggies were picked to finish eighth in MW.
NET ranking: 22
MW opener: Saturday vs. Fresno State
Play the Pokes: Jan. 10 in Logan; Feb. 21 in Laramie
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Record: 10-3
Best non-conference win: 86-71 over Texas A&M
Preseason ranking: Broncos were picked to finish third in MW.
NET ranking: 61
MW opener: Wednesday at Nevada
Play the Pokes: Jan. 14 in Laramie; Feb. 11 in Boise
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Record: 10-3
Best non-conference win: 59-46 over Grand Canyon
Preseason ranking: Wolf Pack were picked to finish ninth in MW.
NET ranking: 59
MW opener: Wednesday vs. Boise State
Play the Pokes: Feb. 27 in Laramie
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Record: 9-3
Best non-conference win: 88-77 over Ohio State
Preseason ranking: Aztecs were picked to finish first in MW.
NET ranking: 38
MW opener: Wednesday vs. Air Force
Play the Pokes: Jan. 7 in Laramie; March 4 in San Diego
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Record: 9-4
Best non-conference win: 81-67 over Tarleton
Preseason ranking: Falcons were picked to finish 11th in MW.
NET ranking: 151
MW opener: Wednesday at San Diego State
Play the Pokes: Jan. 17 at the USAFA; Feb. 17 in Laramie
SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS
Record: 9-4
Best non-conference win: 75-64 at Santa Clara
Preseason ranking: Spartans were picked to finish 10th in MW.
NET ranking: 127
MW opener: Wednesday vs. UNLV
Play the Pokes: Feb. 4 in San Jose
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Record: 8-5
Best non-conference win: 85-53 over South Carolina
Preseason ranking: Rams were picked to finish fourth in MW.
NET ranking: 84
MW opener: Wednesday at No. 22 New Mexico
Play the Pokes: Jan. 21 in Laramie; Feb. 24 in Fort Collins
WYOMING COWBOYS
Record: 5-7
Best non-conference win: 92-65 over Louisiana Tech
Preseason ranking: Cowboys were picked to finish second in MW.
NET ranking: 218
MW opener: Wednesday at Fresno State
Home opener: Saturday vs. No. 22 New Mexico
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Record: 4-7
Best non-conference win: 80-66 at UC Irvine
Preseason ranking: Bulldogs were picked to finish seven in MW.
NET ranking: 199
MW opener: Wednesday vs. UW
Play the Pokes: Wednesday in Fresno; Jan. 31 in Laramie