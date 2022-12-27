Wyoming Cowboys limp into competitive Mountain West race

LARAMIE – Three days in Las Vegas.

Wyoming can still reach the NCAA Tournament via the Mountain West’s automatic bid, which would require cutting down the nets at the conference tournament in March at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Third-year head coach Jeff Linder has noted how the 2014-15 Pokes punched their ticket to the Big Dance after Larry Nance returned from illness to lead the program to the MW Tournament title.

This year’s Cowboys finished a disappointing 5-7 in non-conference play without star forward Graham Ike. The preseason Mountain West player of the year is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

“Hopefully by the time February comes around we can be at our best, a lot like the team back in ’15 here that finished fifth in the league,” Linder said. “It’s tough having (Ike) out. Not just the 20-10 (points-rebounds) stats, but the presence is what you miss and the presence every day where he’s got a competitive nature to him. He’s going to take it at you every single day in practice, and you’ve either got to step up or you get embarrassed. Right now, we miss that.”

UW was in one-possession games against Dayton and Saint Mary’s before those teams ran away from the Pokes in crunch time prior to the holiday break.

Linder’s team will try to turn the page and focus on staying in the MW race, which begins when the Cowboys play at Fresno State on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network), until Ike gets healthy.

The original timeline for Ike’s return was six-to-eight weeks. This Friday will mark eight weeks since the injury was announced by UW on Nov. 4.

Here’s a look at how the MW teams stack up entering conference play in order of non-conference winning percentage:

NO. 22 NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Record: 12-0

Best non-conference win: 66-65 at Saint Mary’s

Preseason ranking: Lobos were picked to finish fifth in MW.

NET ranking: 14

MW opener: Wednesday vs. Colorado State

Play the Pokes: Saturday in Laramie; Feb. 14 in Albuquerque

UNLV REBELS

Record: 11-1

Best non-conference win: 60-52 over then-No. 21 Dayton

Preseason ranking: Rebels were picked to finish sixth in MW.

NET ranking: 51

MW opener: Wednesday at San Jose State

Play the Pokes: Jan. 24 in Las Vegas; Feb. 8 in Laramie

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Record: 11-2

Best non-conference win: 82-73 over Washington State

Preseason ranking: Aggies were picked to finish eighth in MW.

NET ranking: 22

MW opener: Saturday vs. Fresno State

Play the Pokes: Jan. 10 in Logan; Feb. 21 in Laramie

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Record: 10-3

Best non-conference win: 86-71 over Texas A&M

Preseason ranking: Broncos were picked to finish third in MW.

NET ranking: 61

MW opener: Wednesday at Nevada

Play the Pokes: Jan. 14 in Laramie; Feb. 11 in Boise

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Record: 10-3

Best non-conference win: 59-46 over Grand Canyon

Preseason ranking: Wolf Pack were picked to finish ninth in MW.

NET ranking: 59

MW opener: Wednesday vs. Boise State

Play the Pokes: Feb. 27 in Laramie

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Record: 9-3

Best non-conference win: 88-77 over Ohio State

Preseason ranking: Aztecs were picked to finish first in MW.

NET ranking: 38

MW opener: Wednesday vs. Air Force

Play the Pokes: Jan. 7 in Laramie; March 4 in San Diego

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Record: 9-4

Best non-conference win: 81-67 over Tarleton

Preseason ranking: Falcons were picked to finish 11th in MW.

NET ranking: 151

MW opener: Wednesday at San Diego State

Play the Pokes: Jan. 17 at the USAFA; Feb. 17 in Laramie

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

Record: 9-4

Best non-conference win: 75-64 at Santa Clara

Preseason ranking: Spartans were picked to finish 10th in MW.

NET ranking: 127

MW opener: Wednesday vs. UNLV

Play the Pokes: Feb. 4 in San Jose

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Record: 8-5

Best non-conference win: 85-53 over South Carolina

Preseason ranking: Rams were picked to finish fourth in MW.

NET ranking: 84

MW opener: Wednesday at No. 22 New Mexico

Play the Pokes: Jan. 21 in Laramie; Feb. 24 in Fort Collins

WYOMING COWBOYS

Record: 5-7

Best non-conference win: 92-65 over Louisiana Tech

Preseason ranking: Cowboys were picked to finish second in MW.

NET ranking: 218

MW opener: Wednesday at Fresno State

Home opener: Saturday vs. No. 22 New Mexico

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Record: 4-7

Best non-conference win: 80-66 at UC Irvine

Preseason ranking: Bulldogs were picked to finish seven in MW.

NET ranking: 199

MW opener: Wednesday vs. UW

Play the Pokes: Wednesday in Fresno; Jan. 31 in Laramie