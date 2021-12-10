Wyoming Cowboys look to bounce back from first loss vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

LARAMIE – Some coaches would want their players to just forget about a 29-point loss.

Jeff Linder wants Wyoming to remember Wednesday’s 94-65 defeat at No. 11 Arizona and use the disappointing performance as motivation for March.

The Cowboys (8-1) only slipped to No. 18 in the NET rankings after the lopsided loss, while the Wildcats (8-0) ascended to the No. 1 spot.

“We just ran into a really good team on their home court, and sometimes good teams get their butts kicked,” Linder said. “That’s what happened. We’re still a good team and we’re going to continue and get better.

“At some point in time down the road, maybe we’ll see these guys again.”

Arizona appears to be on the short list of teams capable of cutting down the nets at the end of the season.

There is also a path for UW to be a part of the NCAA Tournament field.

The Cowboys will try to add another quality non-conference win to their resume against Utah Valley on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., streaming on the Mountain West Network).

The Wolverines (7-2), coming off a road loss at Southern Utah (60-56), upset then-No. 12 BYU (72-65, overtime) on Dec. 1.

“Leading up to (the Arizona game) we played well enough to be 8-0,” Linder said. “We know we’ve got a good opponent coming in here on Saturday, and they will get our full attention.”

Utah Valley is led by 6-foot-11 center Fardaws Aimaq, who is averaging 20.4 points (tied for 19th in the NCAA) and 14.2 rebounds (second).

UW counters with reigning Mountain West player of the week Graham Ike. The 6-9 sophomore forward is averaging 20.3 points (22nd) and 8.4 rebounds (60th).

Ike was not available for the Pokes’ road game last December at Utah Valley, during which Aimaq scored a career-high 27 points and pulled down a school-record 20 rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead UW to the 93-88 win in Orem, Utah.

“What you saw was the respect they have. They double-teamed him every time he touched it,” Linder said after Ike finished with 17 points and four rebounds against Arizona. “I thought he handled that well. It’s a learning experience for Graham. He didn’t play bad, he played OK.

“I know he’s going to be his toughest critique.”

UW, which is 9-1 in non-conference home games in Linder’s two seasons, leads the series with Utah Valley 4-1.

The Wolverines are 4-0 in overtime games this season and 2-2 in true road games, including a 56-46 loss at Boise State in the opener.

