Wyoming Cowboys look to continue strong start vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado has experienced just about everything at Wyoming.

And a lot of it wasn’t much fun.

The fifth-year senior struggled with injuries early in his career, suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons and then endured a coaching change at the outset of a pandemic.

UW head coach Jeff Linder wants Maldonado to play like an “old man,” and the 6-foot-7 point-forward did a pretty good Chris Paul impersonation on opening night.

Maldonado flirted with a triple-double – finishing with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting with nine assists and six rebounds – during the Cowboys’ 85-47 razing of Detroit Mercy.

“He just sees everything,” sophomore forward Graham Ike said of Maldonado. “He always knows where to put guys in the right spots and where to find guys on the right spots. Then when he’s passing the ball to shooters, he always puts it in their pocket. You never see balls outside the strike zone.”

The Cowboys will try to continue their impressive start to Linder’s second season going against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Maldonado set the tone in the opener by controlling the tempo and setting up post players with easy baskets early in the game Ike finished with 22 points on 10-for17 shooting and Jeremiah Oden added 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

The Pokes finished with a 44-16 edge in points in the paint.

When Detroit Mercy scrambled to defend the big guys, Drake Jeffries was open on the perimeter. The senior shooting guard added 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting behind the 3-point arc.

UW’s other starter, Xavier DuSell, only made one of his five shots but was credited with making Antoine Davis’ experience at 7,220 feet an unpleasant one by holding the prolific scorer to 16 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

“Amazing defensive effort,” Ike said. “Everybody was on a string and we just had a collective team effort defensively. That was amazing.”

UW finished with 16 assists and only six turnovers while limiting the Titans to 31% shooting from the field and 22.2% on 3s

“It shows how much work we put in the summer in taking care of the ball,” said Maldonado, who did not have a turnover in 34 minutes.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off a 91-71 loss at Colorado State.

