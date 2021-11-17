Wyoming Cowboys looking for another Pac-12 road win at Washington Huskies

LARAMIE – Jeremiah Oden gave Cowboys fans a teaser last year in Corvallis.

The talented forward scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting with four rebounds, one assist and a steal during Wyoming’s surprising 76-73 victory at Oregon State in Jeff Linder’s first road game as the program’s head coach.

The Beavers would eventually make a historic NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight, while Oden ran into a freshman wall and the Pokes sputtered in Mountain West play.

After adding 30 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot-9 frame during a productive offseason, Oden is ready to lead UW on another Pacific Northwest trek against Washington on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle (9 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a chance to make a statement, a chance to go play a high-level team,” Oden said. “We just have to be really locked in on everything we’re doing until then. Hopefully we’ll go get a win.”

The Cowboys (2-0) are coming off an impressive 85-45 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Oden scored 17 points and Graham Ike added 21 points as the starting forwards finished a combined 12-for-17 from the field with 14 rebounds.

“I’ve kind of felt like I’m on the edge of a cliff for the last eight months just waiting to see all the work pay off, man,” Oden said. “It’s just really refreshing to see it pay off for me. Not only for me but the team.”

Through two games, Oden is averaging 15.5 points and shooting 86.7% from the field. Ike is averaging 21.5 points and shooting 57.7% from the field.

The tandem didn’t have a chance to play together at full strength last season with Oden fading down the stretch as Ike made his debut over the last 12 games following his recovery from a knee injury.

“Graham is a special talent. It makes it really easy for me getting a lot of easy baskets with (Ike) drawing so much attention,” Oden said. “We’ve been playing off each other since June, just getting used to each other. He’s getting used to the way I cut, I’m getting used to the places he likes, the shots he likes.”

The Huskies (2-1) are led offensively by 6-3 guard Terrell Brown (17.7 ppg, 4.3 apg) and defensively by 6-11 forward Nate Roberts (10.0 rpg, 1.7 bpg).

All five starters scored in double figures for UW against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but Linder will be looking for the team’s defense to travel.

The Cowboys have held their first two opponents under 50 points for the first time since the 1981-82 season. Jim Brandenburg's team beat USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to top-seeded Georgetown that season.

“Every single possession is urgent and do-or-die,” guard Drake Jeffries said of the Pokes’ improved effort on defense. “If you don’t get a stop here, it’s going to be tough to win the game. That’s what we feel like. We set a kill count for every game. Three stops in a row is a kill. We try to get six every game. Usually if you get six, you’re going to win. We got 10 (against Arkansas-Pine Bluff).”

The Cowboys started 7-1 during Linder’s first season by taking advantage of a non-conference schedule that was pretty weak beyond the trip to Oregon State.

UW will finish this swing on Monday at Grand Canyon, an NCAA Tournament team last season, with challenging true road games remaining at Cal State-Fullerton (Nov. 29) and Arizona (Dec. 8).

“The reality is you’re not going to get those Power 5 teams to leave home in November and December,” said Linder, whose team will also open the Diamond Head Classic against Stanford on Dec. 22 in Honolulu. “We knew with an experienced team coming back we needed to challenge ourselves. Maybe we challenged ourselves a little too much.

"But for us to be a good team, for us to compete in the Mountain West, you have to find ways to go on the road and beat good teams.”

The Huskies lead the all-time series 11-4, but the programs have not played since UW’s 92-76 victory on Dec. 6, 2003 in Laramie.

The Pokes, who are 2-7 against Washington in Seattle, will try to leave the Pacific Northwest with another Pac-12 win.

“I remember around this time last year we went to Oregon State and did something crazy, beat them,” Jeffries said. “So I’m expecting the same thing, to go to Seattle and try to catch a road win.”

