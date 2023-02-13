ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – There is pressure on the Mountain West contenders to beat the last-place Pokes.
Head coach Jeff Linder noted that Wyoming received Boise State’s best shot during Saturday’s loss in which standout point guard Marcus Shaver returned from injury after sitting out against San Diego State.
The reigning champion Broncos are considered a bubble team by most to NCAA Tournament bracketologists.
The Cowboys (7-17, 2-10) can potentially spoil New Mexico’s postseason plans with a win on Tuesday night at the Pit (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
The Lobos (18-6, 8-3), who escaped with a 76-75 win on Dec. 31 in Laramie, were among the “last four in” the field, according to ESPN’s latest bracket projection.
New Mexico has lost three consecutive games, including a resume-damaging 89-77 defeat at Air Force, entering this must-win game versus UW.
People are also reading…
Linder’s counterpart, Richard Pitino, said Jaelen House will be a game-time decision after sitting out against the Falcons with a hamstring injury.
“The offense was fine. The defense was abysmal,” Pitino told the Albuquerque Journal after Air Force shot 66% from the field with 50 points in the paint. “Collectively, defensively it was really poor. So, we’ve got to watch this film and we got to work our butts off to try to correct it by Tuesday.”
UW fell to 0-6 in true road games with the loss to Boise State. Hunter Maldonado led the team with 14 points but is dealing with a left arm injury.
Linder said Maldonado “will be OK” after his latest injury scare. The Pokes have seven scholarship players available and guard Kenny Foster (back) is expected to be cleared soon.
“When you play in the Pit, and Coach Pitino in a short amount of time has that place rocking and rolling again, it’s one of the hardest places to play in the country,” Linder said. “It’s also a place too where guys are going to be excited to play because of the environment.
“Off the Boise game our guys are in a really good place. Other than a few plays here or there we felt that game was a lot closer than what the score indicated.”
Jeremiah Oden (14 points), Xavier DuSell (13 points) and Brendan Wenzel (12 points) also scored in double figures, but the Pokes allowed the Broncos to shoot 52% in the second half, including 75% (6-for-8) on 3-pointers.
“I think we’re making steps in the right direction. It’s just a slow grind with the year we’ve been having,” Wenzel said. “We can’t even have full practices. We’ve just got to keep going. We’re all together, we’re all working hard to achieve the same goal.”
UW trails the all-time series with New Mexico 77-71, including a 24-46 record in Albuquerque.