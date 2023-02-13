Cowboys Tracker

TUESDAY: Wyoming Cowboys (7-17, 2-10 Mountain West) at New Mexico Lobos (18-6, 8-3 MW), 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).

PIT STOP: The Pokes are coming off a 75-63 loss at Boise State. Hunter Maldonado left the game in the second half with a left arm injury but returned to finish with 14 points. The super senior passed Justin James for the most points scored in MW play by a UW player with 1,100 for his career. The Lobos won the first meeting, 75-76 in Laramie, but enter the rematch in the Pit on a three-game losing streak.

HE SAID IT: “When you play in the Pit, and Coach (Richard) Pitino in a short amount of time has that place rocking and rolling again, it’s one of the hardest places to play in the country. It’s also a place too where guys are going to be excited to play because of the environment.” – UW head coach Jeff Linder.