Wyoming Cowboys looking to end four-game losing streak vs. Texas A&M Commerce

LARAMIE – Barring a dramatic turnaround, Wyoming has little chance of punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid.

Head coach Jeff Linder admitted as much after Saturday’s 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon dropped the Cowboys to 3-5.

UW checked in at No. 275 in the first set of NET rankings, a metric used by the tournament selection committee, released Monday. That is last among Mountain West programs behind Colorado State (93), Fresno State (196), San Jose State (199) and Air Force (208).

Five MW teams – Utah State (15), New Mexico (27), Nevada (43), UNLV (44) and San Diego State (45) – are in the top-50. Reigning conference champion Boise State is 57th after knocking off Texas A&M over the weekend.

“We’ve had a tough week,” Linder noted.

The Pokes lost to Santa Clara in overtime in Salt Lake City without Hunter Maldonado. The super senior returned to the lineup against Grand Canyon without practicing for 12 days, but Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds were unable to play due to injuries.

Preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike continues to watch helplessly from the end of the bench while recovering from a right foot injury.

The Cowboys, who have lost four consecutive games and their last two home contests, host Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., MW Network).

“Hearing the other team celebrate, which is two games in a row here, that’s not something we want to make a trend of,” Linder said. “Hopefully our guys will respond in the right way.”

UW has made some progress, including limiting Grand Canyon to one offensive rebound. Hunter Thompson led the team with eight boards and Jake Kyman finished with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds against the preseason WAC favorites.

“I think I’m fitting in well,” said Kyman, the UCLA transfer. “I don’t care if I start or come off the bench, if I play 40 minutes or play zero. My goal at the end of the game is to put a W in the box score no matter what that takes, if I have to cheer on the bench or if I have to be a big part of the game. For me all that matters is winning, and we’re not doing that right now.”

The Pokes finished 10-for-35 (28.6%) on 3-pointers. Right now, the team is missing Drake Jeffries, who is shooting 50.7% from behind the arc in the G League, as much as Ike.

“The beauty of Drake is not just being an elite shooter, he was an elite defensive player in terms of certain guys,” Linder said. (Boise State’s) Marcus Shaver couldn’t score on Drake Jeffries last year. Drake Jeffries was an elite defensive rebounder. Drake Jeffries was an elite in terms of coming to practice every day with an energy that was contagious.”

At some point this season UW hopes to get both of its all-MW first team players, Maldonado and Ike, back healthy and in the form.

Going through this brutal month of musical chairs may pay off with role players getting experience together in different combinations.

There is still an opportunity for the Pokes to play their way into the NCAA Tournament like Larry Shyatt’s 2014-15 team did when Larry Nance Jr. returned healthy and cut down the nets at the MW Tournament in Las Vegas.

“Larry Nance was out for a number of games with mono, but everybody knew in the league when Larry Nance was on the floor probably Wyoming (had) the best player in the league,” said Linder, who was an assistant at Boise State that season. “Derrick Marks that year won Mountain West player of the year, but Larry Nance was the Mountain West player of the year, and he showed that in the conference tournament and he showed that down the stretch.”