Wyoming Cowboys looking to end losing streak at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – The Pokes were planning to pack light for this road trip.

Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder is not expecting any of the five players currently dealing with injuries or illness to be available for the game against Utah State on Tuesday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum (8:30 p.m., FS1).

The Cowboys (5-10, 0-3 Mountain West) lost Brendan Wenzel to a knee injury during Saturday’s 80-75 loss to San Diego State.

UW shot 58% from the field but gave up 11 offensive rebounds without big men Graham Ike (foot) and Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis). The Pokes were also without leading scorer Noah Reynolds (concussion) and veteran guard Kenny Foster (back).

“Think about it this way, you work a whole year and a half on certain things with certain people in certain positions,” Hunter Maldonado said when asked about the challenges of playing with different lineups seemingly every game. “Then you get to the time you have to go out there and actually do it and everything changes.

"So, we’re still growing right now. It is tough but we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

Maldonado finished with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting. The super senior played all 40 minutes and will have to carry the patchwork rotation until some other key starters get healthy.

Jeremiah Oden also played well, finishing with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting and seven rebounds, and Xavier DuSell finishing with 15 points off the bench after Wenzel limped off with 14 points.

“Nobody likes to lose and no one in that locker room is accustomed to losing,” Linder said. “But I can lose if I know the effort is right and the effort was right. The execution for the most part was right. It’s just a matter of can we find ways to finish games.”

The Cowboys will try to end this five-game losing streak against Utah State, which is coming off an 82-59 loss at Boise State.

The Aggies (13-3, 2-1), who are 7-1 at home, have five players averaging double figures in scoring led by Steven Ashworth (16.1 ppg).

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Linder said. “Utah State is really good and really tough at home. As of right now, as we make our way, the guys you saw on the floor (against SDSU) are going to be the guys traveling.”

Utah State is averaging 81.8 points, which is second in the MW behind New Mexico (82.6 ppg) but ranks last in the conference in points allowed (70.6 ppg).

UW is eighth in scoring (71.1 ppg) and 10th in points allowed (69.7 ppg).

The Cowboys swept last year’s series with a 71-69 win in Logan and a 78-76 overtime win in Laramie. Ike, who is scheduled to return at some point this month, averaged 25.5 points and 10.0 rebounds against the Aggies last season.