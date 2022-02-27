Wyoming Cowboys looking to end seven-game losing streak to San Diego State

LARAMIE – A prerequisite for wearing the Mountain West crown is taking it from San Diego State.

The Aztecs, who have won the last two regular-season conference championships with eight outright or shared the titles in the last 16 years, have already been swept by first-place Boise State.

Wyoming will have to beat SDSU on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network) to stay in contention with the Broncos (23-6, 14-2).

The Cowboys (23-5, 12-3) have lost seven consecutive games to the Aztecs (18-7, 10-4), including all three meetings during Jeff Linder’s first season as head coach.

“They’re the standard,” Linder said. “Until somebody knocks them off the top on a consistent basis, they’ve earned the right to be that team.”

The two teams are dramatically different than a year ago when SDSU pasted the Pokes 87-57 and 98-71 at Viejas Arena. UW’s 2020-21 campaign ended with a 69-66 loss to the top-seeded Aztecs at the MW Tournament.

Now Linder’s program is in position to make the NCAA Tournament while Brian Dutcher’s team is looking to get off the bubble and into the field of 68 with a strong finish.

“They embarrassed us twice. Now luckily in the conference tournament I wised up a little bit,” Linder said. “I thanked coach Dutcher for that first game. I was like, ‘I’m going to be able to use that film for the next six-to-nine months to show our guys this is what it feels like to play a top-five defensive team in the country and a top-25 team in the country.’

“And until you feel that, you don’t know. For us to change the narrative and change the perception of our team from last year, our guys knew it had to come on the defensive end.”

SDSU is second in the NCAA in scoring defense (56.9 ppg) and fifth in field-goal percentage defense (40%).

UW has improved dramatically on the defensive end in Linder’s second season, allowing 65.6 points (72nd) and 41.4% shooting (76th).

The Cowboys are second in the MW in scoring (74.9 ppg) and third in field-goal percentage (47.2%), while the Aztecs are eighth (65.6 ppg) and ninth (43.6%) in those categories.

“They’re one of the best defenses in the nation, not just our conference,” Hunter Maldonado said of the Aztecs. “So on defense (we) try to emulate how hard they work, how they hold teams to one shot, how they hold them under 40 percent from the field.”

The Pokes held Nevada to 36.7% during Saturday’s 74-61 victory at the Arena-Auditorium after limiting Colorado State, the best-shooting team in the conference, to 38.9% from the field during last Wednesday’s 61-55 loss at Moby Arena.

The Aztecs are No. 30 in the NET rankings and 7-2 in their last nine games with one-point losses at CSU and Boise State by identical 58-57 scores.

UW, which is No. 36 in the NET rankings and 13-0 at home this season, will try to grind out its first win over SDSU since Dec. 27, 2017.

The Cowboys were originally scheduled to host the Aztecs on Jan. 12 but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

“That seems like eight months ago,” Linder said. “They’re going to do what they do, we’re going to do what we do. There’s no tricks. We know who they’re going to try to get the ball to, they know who we’re going to try to get the ball to. It just comes down to who can get the most stops and make the most shots.”

Maldonado and Graham Ike were able to get back on track after a rough night in Fort Collins by combining for 45 points against the Wolf Pack.

SDSU is led by Cal transfer Matt Bradley (16.7 ppg) and 6-foot-10 senior forward Nathan Mensah (7.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg).

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Ike said of UW’s taxing schedule this week. “I love playing basketball, so the more we can play the better.”

The Pokes will play at UNLV on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season against Fresno State on Saturday in Laramie.

