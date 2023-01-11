Wyoming Cowboys looking to "get our mojo back" after humbling loss in Logan

LOGAN, Utah – The fashion police knew the Pokes were in trouble before the opening tip.

Graham Ike wore his protecting walking boot and Noah Reynolds wore crocks during pregame warmups.

And it wouldn’t be a Wyoming game without an addition to the walking wounded as Xavier DuSell wore an ice pack around his sprained ankle outside the visiting locker room.

Jeff Linder wore an exasperated face following the Cowboys’ flustering 83-63 loss to Utah State on Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

“They’ve got their full boat of players and we’ve got freshmen out there. They got exposed,” Linder said after Caden Powell and Nate Barnhart received a crash course in high-level Mountain West hoops from professors Taylor Funk and Dan Akin. “They’re a good team and that’s what it is.”

UW is not a good team without Ike, the preseason MW player of the year.

But losing Noah Reynolds (concussion) in the first half against New Mexico and Brendan Wenzel (knee) in the first half against San Diego State seemed to take the fight away from the Pokes in a hostile road environment.

Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points but finished with only two rebounds, two assists and four turnovers in 39 minutes.

The super senior is still trying to soak up every moment of this final ride and lead the team through unexpected and unprecedented turbulence.

“I don’t really find it tough; I find it fun,” Maldonado said after being taunted by Utah State’s obnoxiously engaged student body. “Their team is tough, but at the end of the day it’s a fun place to play and I’m going to miss playing here.”

Unfortunately for Linder, the Pokes didn’t play much defense.

Funk scored 22 points and Akin scored 16 on a combined 14-for-25 shooting. Sean Bairstow had more dunks during the game than he did during the layup line before the game.

The Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MW) shot 50.8% from the field with eight made 3-pointers on a night when Steven Ashworth was limited to eight points on 2-for-7 shooting by DuSell and starting point guard Rylan Jones did not play.

“I’d just like to see a certain type of collective effort, a collective concentration and not one guy decides he’s tired and you’ve got four other guys fighting,” Linder said. “That has been our problem from day one to be honest with you.”

Jeremiah Oden hit a 3 to give UW its only lead, 3-2, but the rest of the night was a long one for UW.

Ethan Anderson demonstrated an ability to get to the rim at times and DuSell made a couple of late 3s before stepping on Funk’s foot and limping off the court in the final minute.

“I don’t know what it is about this place. I’ve just had some bad luck when it comes to that stuff,” said DuSell, who suffered a hamstring injury in the final seconds of the Pokes’ dramatic win here last season. “Nobody is feeling sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way to put some wins together in conference and figure some things out and get our mojo back.

“It’s not going to happen overnight and it’s not going to happen by the tooth fairy or by saying some magic words. We’re going to put in the work, and it will all fall together.”

The Cowboys, picked to finish second in the preseason MW poll, are now 5-11 overall and 0-4 in conference play. Through 16 games last season, UW was 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the MW.

“At some point collectively as a team you’ve got to decide enough is enough,” Linder said. “When you’ve lost six games in a row, you’ve lost 10 out of 12, you can sit there and blame whoever you want to blame, but at the end of the day you’re the ones on the floor.

“We’ve put them in the positions to be successful. It’s up to them to go make plays. At some point it comes down to them wanting to be a team and wanting to do it and not having excuses.”

There is still hope inside the program that help is on the way.

Reynolds could be cleared to play against Boise State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. Wenzel is expected to be back in two-to-four weeks. Hunter Thompson should add some size down the stretch when his third bout with mononucleosis ends.

Ike appears to be fully engaged on the bench but there is no official update from UW on when, or if, the straw that stirs the Cowboys' drink will return.

The only path for this team to realize its conference championship and NCAA Tournament goals will be to cut down the nets at the MW Tournament in Las Vegas.

“It will all come together. I’m not worried at all,” DuSell said. “I think we’re going to hit our stride at the right time. People don’t want to see us when it comes down to Vegas.”

The Pokes have 14 more regular-season games to get properly dressed for the postseason party.