LARAMIE – Wyoming was part of selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

Now the program is picking up the pieces after a season of shattered hoop dreams.

Noah Reynolds and Nate Barnhart aren’t sticking around to help head coach Jeff Linder put the puzzle back together.

Reynolds, who was the Pokes’ leading scorer at 14.5 points per game when his season was cut short on Feb. 4 after suffering his second concussion in Mountain West play, entered the transfer portal on Monday shortly after it opened.

Barnhart, a 7-footer who averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds as a redshirt freshman, became the fifth member of UW’s 2022-23 team to seek a transfer later Monday.

Linder now has seven scholarships available to fill the 2023-24 roster.

“Guess what? In this world right now everybody gets a choice, everybody gets to make a decision,” assistant Sundance Wicks, who filled in for Linder at the MW Tournament in Las Vegas, said after UW’s loss to New Mexico in the opening round. “It used to be, if someone decided to leave, they had to sit out a year. Maybe they weighed that choice a little bit differently. Now it’s free 99 for everybody, everybody has a choice.”

The portal for basketball closes May 11 with players allowed a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility at their next school of choice.

Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson are finally out of eligibility after playing six seasons together at UW.

Maldonado led the Pokes in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg) and was second in rebounding (4.8 rpg) this season. The versatile 6-foot-7 super senior finished with a career-high 36 points in the season-ending loss to New Mexico at the Mountain West Tournament.

Thompson, the 6-10 forward from Pine Bluffs, averaged 6.6 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds.

“It's amazing how so many people nowadays, when things don't go according to plan or things don't go perfectly right for you or if your situation isn't perfectly right, it's easy to quit and go the other way,” Linder said after the Pokes pulled off an upset of NCAA Tournament-bound Nevada on senior night for Maldonado and Thompson. “Those two guys had the same choice. They had the choice to stick it out or they had the choice to leave.

"Those two guys left a legacy. There aren't too many people anymore who leave a legacy.”

Three additional scholarships became available when last year’s incoming transfers – guard Ethan Anderson (USC), forward Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA) – quit the team on Feb. 7.

Anderson started 17 games for the Pokes, averaging 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. Agbonkpolo averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16 appearances and Kyman averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 appearances.

Two weeks after the trio packed their bags and moved back to Los Angeles, Makaih Williams, a three-star prospect from Long Beach, California, decided to de-commit rom UW after signing in November and reopen his recruitment.

Linder said “I’m not for everyone” recently on the subject of his demanding coaching style.

“He is going to keep saying that, but he is easy to play for. If you are about the right stuff, he is easy to play for,” Maldonado said. “He gets on me when I do something wrong, like every coach should, but that's holding you accountable. If he didn't do that, I don't think I would be any good. I think this generation is a little soft when it comes to that. It's really hard. I think we take it a little personal sometimes, but like I told everybody in the locker room, I think when you take it personal, it's because you're not making your effort personal. You're not going out there and giving it everything you have, and if we can't find a way to get you fired up, you're going to take it personal, and we try to get you fired up.

“For me he was really easy to play for. It was really easy to make the decision to stay. It was really easy to make the decision to come back to school for this sixth year.

Preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike has not announced his future plans.

Ike did not play during the Cowboys’ painful 9-22 campaign due to a right foot injury. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior forward from Aurora, Colorado, averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Cowboys to a 25-9 finish and an NCAA Tournament appearance as a sophomore.

UW’s roster currently features Jeremiah Oden, who came on strong down the stretch and scored a career-high 28 points during UW’s upset of Nevada in the home finale. The junior forward averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.

The Pokes are expected to return veteran guards Xavier DuSell, Brendan Wenzel and Kenny Foster and freshman forward Caden Powell. The group combined to average 22.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

DuSell was the lone player to appear in all 31 games last season as Linder used 13 different starting lineups while juggling injuries, illnesses and defections.

The Cowboys were picked second in the preseason poll but finished last in the MW standings with a 4-13 conference record.

PHOTOS: Laramie locals gather downtown to watch the Pokes play March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness March Madness