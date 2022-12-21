Wyoming Cowboys lose to Saint Mary's in non-conference finale

Wyoming will limp into Mountain West play after struggling for the first six weeks of the season without Graham Ike.

The Cowboys fell to 5-7 after a 66-54 loss to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

UW committed 19 turnovers that led to 25 points for the Gaels (10-4), who were coming off a home loss to Colorado State.

As Ike, who remains out indefinitely with a right foot injury, watched helplessly from the bench, the Pokes gave up 16 offensive rebounds that Saint Mary’s converted into 15 second-chance points.

Noah Reynolds scored 21 points to lead UW but the sophomore guard didn’t get much help on the offensive end, which has been a theme in recent losses.

Defensively, Jeff Linder’s team didn’t have any answers for Logan Johnson (28 Points) or Mitchell Saxen (19 Points, nine rebounds).

UW, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, was within 41-38 after a pair of free throws by Reynolds.

But a questionable call against Hunter Maldonado, his fourth foul of the game, turned the tide as the Gaels went on run to seize back control.

Maldonado finished with six points before fouling out after scoring six points in the loss to Dayton.

The Pokes finished with six assists on 21 made baskets and 3-for-14 on 3-pointers.

The Cowboys trailed 34-24 at the intermission after giving up 13 points off nine turnovers.

Saxen had 15 points and Johnson added 14 points at the break on a combined 12-for-18 shooting from the floor.

Maldonado made a layup on the first possession of the game to give UW a brief lead but was held scoreless for the rest of the half.

Saint Mary’s took its largest lead, 33-19, with 3:01 remaining before a 5-0 spurt by the Pokes.

UW will open MW play next Wednesday at Fresno State.