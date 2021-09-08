 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Cowboys men's basketball releases 2021-22 non-conference schedule
0 Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys men's basketball releases 2021-22 non-conference schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Border War men's hoops

Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell drives past Colorado State's Thomas Dischon during their game Feb. 6 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team will play three Pac-12 teams during the non-conference portion of its 2021-22 schedule, which was released Wednesday.

The Cowboys, coming off a 14-11 finish in Jeff Linder’s first season as head coach, play road games at Washington (Nov. 18) and Arizona (Dec. 8).

UW opens the Diamond Head Classic against Stanford on Dec. 22 in Honolulu. The other teams in the field are BYU, Liberty, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Vanderbilt and host Hawaii.

The Cowboys’ season opener is against Detroit on Nov. 10 at the Arena-Auditorium. The Titans feature one of the nation's top scorers in Antoine Davis, who ranked third in the nation last season at 24 points per game.

UW’s other non-conference home games are against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 14), Hastings College (Nov. 26), Denver (Dec. 2), McNeese State (Dec. 11) and Utah Valley (Dec. 18).

The Pokes also play road games at Grand Canyon (Nov. 22) and Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 29).

Game times and television schedule will be released at a later date.

UW opens Mountain West play against Boise State on Jan. 1 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News