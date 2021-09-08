Wyoming Cowboys men's basketball releases 2021-22 non-conference schedule

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team will play three Pac-12 teams during the non-conference portion of its 2021-22 schedule, which was released Wednesday.

The Cowboys, coming off a 14-11 finish in Jeff Linder’s first season as head coach, play road games at Washington (Nov. 18) and Arizona (Dec. 8).

UW opens the Diamond Head Classic against Stanford on Dec. 22 in Honolulu. The other teams in the field are BYU, Liberty, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Vanderbilt and host Hawaii.

The Cowboys’ season opener is against Detroit on Nov. 10 at the Arena-Auditorium. The Titans feature one of the nation's top scorers in Antoine Davis, who ranked third in the nation last season at 24 points per game.

UW’s other non-conference home games are against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 14), Hastings College (Nov. 26), Denver (Dec. 2), McNeese State (Dec. 11) and Utah Valley (Dec. 18).

The Pokes also play road games at Grand Canyon (Nov. 22) and Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 29).

Game times and television schedule will be released at a later date.

UW opens Mountain West play against Boise State on Jan. 1 at the Arena-Auditorium.

