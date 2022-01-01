Wyoming Cowboys' Mountain West opener vs. Boise State postponed

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s men's basketball Mountain West opener against Boise State was postponed shortly before tipoff on Saturday due to COVID-19 issues for the Broncos.

The Cowboys (11-2) were able to navigate the non-conference schedule, which concluded with a trip to Honolulu for the Diamond Head Classic over the holiday break, without any cancellations.

The MW will attempt to reschedule the key early-season matchup at a later date. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

“I apologize to our fans who drove across awful roads to get to the game,” UW athletic director Tom Burman posted on social media after the crowd left the Arena-Auditorium in frustration. “We were just notified BSU could not play today. They were waiting on final testing results to confirm. Thank you for your patience.”

The Air Force-Fresno State and San Jose State-Utah State games were also postponed Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. Through Saturday, four league games had been postponed.

The Cowboys are now scheduled to begin the conference race with back-to-back road games at Nevada on Tuesday and at Fresno State next Saturday. UW is scheduled to host San Diego State on Jan. 12.

Entering Saturday, the Pokes were No. 33 in the NET ranking used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

