Wyoming Cowboys must pack better defense for return trip to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Better luck next time.

That’s what many visitors here tell themselves while drudging through the airport with empty pockets.

The Cowboys (6-14, 1-7) need to make their own luck when they double-down at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

Jeff Linder knows that will require dramatic improvement on the defensive end after Wyoming’s 86-72 loss to UNLV late Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UW allowed the Rebels (13-7, 2-6), who were on a four-game losing streak and without key starter Luis Rodriguez (12.1 ppg, and 5.7 rpg), to shoot 53.7% from the field and 11-for-20 (55%) from the 3-point line.

The Pokes rank 304th in the NCAA in defensive efficiency, one spot below Denver and one spot ahead of the Citadel, entering Wednesday’s games.

“Those guys in the locker room, at some point they’ve got to hold each other accountable,” Linder said. “They’re the ones out there playing. We’re the ones that give them a plan, but UNLV didn’t do anything tricky. UNLV just put their head down and drove just like we knew they were going to do. Credit them for making shots.

“But you’ve got to go out there and make them miss shots if you want to win in this league.”

Xavier DuSell, the closest thing Linder has to a defensive stopper, made six 3s but counterpart EJ Harkless finished with 28 points on the other end.

UW also allowed shooters Justin Webster, Keshon Gilbert and Jordan McCabe to get open at key points in the game. The trio finished a combined 7-for-10 behind the arc.

“A lot of the times it’s those last five seconds left on the shot clock, and we’ve just got to finish the possession. That’s where most of the time we get hurt,” DuSell said. “I pride myself on my defense and I could have done a better job on Harkless. He’s a really good player, probably one of the best I’ve had to guard. He made a lot of tough shots.

“I tried to make it difficult for him but at the end of the day good players make tough shots.”

Noah Reynolds finished with 23 points on 8-for-21 shooting while Harkless was a more efficient 8-for-15 from the field and 11-for-11 at the free-throw line.

DuSell had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 38 minutes. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting with four assists and no turnovers.

Hunter Thompson added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds in his second game back from a bout with mononucleosis.

UW’s offense, which was a problem for contenders New Mexico and San Diego State, is good enough to win games in the MW.

The defense rests.

“It has been death by a thousand paper cuts,” Linder said of the defensive woes. “Those little mistakes, the league is too good, it’s one of the top five or six leagues in the country. You can’t afford to make those little mistakes against teams of this caliber.”

The atmosphere and floor will be different when the Cowboys return to the Thomas & Mack for the MW Tournament needing to win four games in four nights to make an improbable appearance in the NCAA Tournament that was expected before the season.

The Pokes’ ability to cut a 16-point deficit to five points in the blink of an eye provided some hope in the visiting locker room after an otherwise deflating defeat.

“It’s always in the back of your head when you play here knowing you’re going to come back and play when all the marbles are on the table,” said DuSell, who made a series of NBA-range 3s to give his team a chance in the second half. “To see a couple go through felt good.”

The band is starting to get back together.

Maldonado limped off the court with more bumps and bruises after a couple of painful spills, but the super senior’s return from an injury sparked UW in last Saturday’s 58-57 victory over Colorado State.

Thompson provided some more experience in the Border War and against UNLV.

Linder is optimistic Brendan Wenzel (knee) could be healthy enough to play when the Pokes host Fresno State on Jan. 31 at the Arena-Auditorium.

“They have a lot of fight,” Thompson said of what he learned about the team as an observer during his illness. “Even though we’re having the season we’re having with all the injuries, it’s not a lack of effort. I’m a sixth-year senior, been around the block and they just miss the experience a little bit. I saw what we can be, glimpses of it, it’s just frustrating we can’t do that for a whole game. …

“We need all five guys being connected. That’s the biggest thing is being on the same page. Our best defense is good offense, so we’ve got to buckle down the second half and try to find a way to get it done.”

Graham Ike (foot) was on the trip and did not pack a walking boot. It remains unclear if the preseason MW player of the year will return for the second half of the conference season or sit out the entire year.

The Pokes could use the big man and their loyal fans when they push all their chips in on the next trip to Las Vegas.

“It’s always weird to come play UNLV at UNLV when it’s not the conference tournament,” Thompson said. “It definitely does make a big difference when we have fans here. We want their support like the CSU game. We feed off their energy. It’s something we need.”