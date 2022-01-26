Wyoming Cowboys must turn the page quickly after loss at Boise State

LARAMIE -- With the Mountain West shoehorning makeup games into the schedule, there isn’t time for players to celebrate much after big wins or dwell on tough defeats.

Wyoming’s 65-62 loss at Boise State on Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena was the team’s fifth game in 11 days following the three-week pause due to COVID-19 issues both programs faced at the start of conference play.

The Cowboys (15-3, 4-1) will have to quickly turn the page to the Air Force scouting report to prepare to face the Falcons (10-8, 3-4) on Friday at Clune Arena (4 p.m., Mountain West Network).

“It’s unfortunate, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves because now we’ve got to turn around and play an NBA schedule,” head coach Jeff Linder said after UW’s first MW loss. “We’ve got to turn around and play Air Force right away. The focus needs to be on Air Force now, and we’ll learn from this.”

Drake Jeffries completed a four-point play to give the Pokes a 60-58 lead with 2:51 remaining, but senior forward Abu Kigab answered with a personal 7-0 run to will the Broncos (16-4, 7-0) to their 13th consecutive win.

Graham Ike finished with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the visitors, but the MW’s leading scorer made his final field goal with 11:07 remaining.

Hunter Maldonado played all 40 minutes, finishing with 17 points, four assists and four rebounds. The senior point forward was called for a charge during crunch time after drawing the key charge in UW's 93-91 win over New Mexico last Saturday.

Boise State, which entered the game ranked 357th out of 358 NCAA Division I teams in free-throw shooting, went 13-for-18 at the line.

Max Rice missed two foul shots with 11 seconds remaining to give the Cowboys a chance to force overtime, but Jeffries’ 3-pointer missed as time expired.

“I thought we got some really good shots there late in the game,” Linder said. “It’s just unfortunate they didn’t go in.”

UW will host rival Colorado State next Monday before the rescheduled rematch with Boise State three days later on Feb. 3 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys, who only dropped one spot in the NET rankings to No. 32 following the loss, will try to focus on grounding Air Force before looking ahead to the Border War and Broncos next week.

“Guys would rather play games than practice,” Linder said. “We haven’t had really an opportunity to practice just coming off the COVID deal and having all these games. We’ve only really had one practice, the one right before Utah State, where we could focus on kind of us.

“We know who we are. Our guys know their roles and what we need to do. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel with anything we do in practice, but we’ve got to do a good job of keeping them fresh and understanding what the game plan is.”

